Tips pleas

Autonym said: I always get in all types of headlocks during rolling and I don’t know how to not get caught in them. Is there any advice anyone has for me? And no bullshit answer like don’t get caught there in the first place. Thanks Click to expand...

Do you mean front headlock i.e. guillotine choke? To maintain control and apply a choke, they need to keep their elbow in and your head in deep under their sternum, so your job is to deny head control and create space. Start by handfighting and preventing them from clasping their hands together - that will make the choke much harder to defend. Then grab the tricep of their bent arm with your outside hand and pull it toward you. That will straighten their arm somewhat and loosen the choke. Then grab the wrist of that arm with both hands and push their hand down to the mat while you stand up.But if you're often getting stuck in that position, you need to go back and look at what you're doing that's leading to that. Perhaps starting on the feet, other guy is snapping you down from a collar tie or perhaps you're shooting in for a TD and getting stuffed. Perhaps you're turtling out of side control and other guy is catching your head. Grappling has a way of fixing your problem areas by forcing you to work from the positions you often get put in.