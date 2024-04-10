Tips for Sherdog layout?

deucesarewild

deucesarewild

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 10, 2019
Messages
4,214
Reaction score
2,970
Hi everyone. I've been trying to appreciate the new layout but the ads are way more intrusive and get in the way of me reading and typing. It kind of kills the experience of being on here.

Does anyone have any suggestions for making this less of a problem (besides quitting Sherdog altogether)?

Thanks!
 
deucesarewild said:
Hi everyone. I've been trying to appreciate the new layout but the ads are way more intrusive and get in the way of me reading and typing. It kind of kills the experience of being on here.

Does anyone have any suggestions for making this less of a problem (besides quitting Sherdog altogether)?

Thanks!
Click to expand...
Just revert back to the old forum

UberTS would've never have posted in this dumpster of forum layout

<{UberTS}>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,633
Messages
55,371,861
Members
174,755
Latest member
the combat analyst

Share this page

Back
Top