Tips for grappling

Don't over think it, cardio that doesn't beat your ass and allows you to train at your pace is the answer. Back in the day for me it was elliptical and the occasional swim, and lots of competitive Judo practice. Then when I was in my late 30s I trained for a half marathon, after the first few weeks of running when my body adjusted to this thing, my Judo cardio improved immensely even though my Judo hours per week dropped significantly.



Some of it may have been skill and experience too, not wasting energy needlessly like I did when I was younger.



Do what feels good, anything off the mats that helps, helps.