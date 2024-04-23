Tips for grappling

ProEra

ProEra

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 28, 2013
Messages
548
Reaction score
37
I started bjj in 2014 at a mma gym but now I go to a pure bjj gym, the mma gym was more Wreslting than bjj, so anyone got any tips for cardio? I plan on doing bjj for the rest of my life.
 
ProEra said:
I started bjj in 2014 at a mma gym but now I go to a pure bjj gym, the mma gym was more Wreslting than bjj, so anyone got any tips for cardio? I plan on doing bjj for the rest of my life.
Click to expand...
I’m 60 and a two-stripe purple. My routine consists of BJJ about 4.5 hours per week and walking with my wife from time to time.
 
Don't over think it, cardio that doesn't beat your ass and allows you to train at your pace is the answer. Back in the day for me it was elliptical and the occasional swim, and lots of competitive Judo practice. Then when I was in my late 30s I trained for a half marathon, after the first few weeks of running when my body adjusted to this thing, my Judo cardio improved immensely even though my Judo hours per week dropped significantly.

Some of it may have been skill and experience too, not wasting energy needlessly like I did when I was younger.

Do what feels good, anything off the mats that helps, helps.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,994
Messages
55,459,937
Members
174,787
Latest member
Freddie556

Share this page

Back
Top