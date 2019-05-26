I dunno, depends



Once I ordered pizza and decided to leave a $2 tip for the guy, he was like a Luiz Guzman looking motherfucker. Asshole should've been grateful but he gave me attitude and said "ugh thanks asshole" and at this point I was livid and told him "this is the last time i'm ordering from here" then he said I wasn't welcome anymore. So I turned around and he was probably thinking that I was gonna walk away but I just took a few steps back to build up momentum for my flying knee. I managed to connect and knocked him out cold. But two other guys working there attacked me, one looked like Tank Abott while the other guy looked like a methed out Joe Silva mixed with a chihuahua. They were swarming me but I managed to slip some punches and did damage but they backed me up into a corner and the little Joe Silva weasel knocked me out with some brass knuckles. They threw me out of the joint and when I came to I took my phone out and called my good friend Nicolas Cage and told him to bring back up.



I waited for a few minutes and I see this 1935 one of a kind Rolls-Royce Phantom pull up. Out comes Nicolas Cage, Samuel L. Jackson, Garey Busey and Wesley Snipes. I explained to them the situation and they agreed that it was time for payback. I walk in the joint and the guy I KO'd screams out "IT"S HIM!" then comes out the poor man's Tank Abott thinking he's gonna beat me up, but his face soon turned to a look of horror as the batshit insane Gary Busey lunged at him, knocked him out with his shoe and dragged him out (Busey disappeared for the night). Next up is Wesley Snipes who starts knocking out the other employees left and right. Samuel L. Jackson shows up and says "motherfucker I have some uppercuts for you" and knocks out the pseudo - Luiz Guzman. Finally Nicolas Cage shows up and out from the back comes out the little Joe Silva guy. Nicolas Cage says to him "you haven't known pain till you've met me" and starts landing bombs while counting them out loud "and ugh 1 and ugh 2 and 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and then 8!" screams out Nicolas Cage as the little Joe Silva looking bastard drops to the floor like a sack of shit. I took my $2 back and gave them a 1 star rating on Yelp for good measure. After that me, Cage, Snips and Jackson went out for some drinks.