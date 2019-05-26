Tipping

what’s your take on tipping at restaurants.. valet parking.. food trucks etc.

Do you ever feel pressured into tipping, or does it come natural?
 
Yay a tipping thread!

I hate tipping. I do it, but I definitely avoid restaurants with servers now if I can help it
 
Just the tip!

Tip of the spear, edge of the knife, crack of my ass.

Don't eat the yellow snow.
 
I tip pretty well but thats because I worked for tips when I was out of high school.
Tipping culture is a little strange, I live in a part of the world now where tipping isn’t a thing... and I don’t miss it tbh
 
The only topic that would make us all forget about GoT.
 
I tip 20%. I don't dwell on it. It's just how it is.

I would prefer if the price was just the price and the service was already worked in though.
 
How many cheap fuckers do we have here, that allows us to have a thread about "tipping" on the reg?
tenor.gif
 
I hate tipping it is very annoying ,I wish it was also less arbitrary and more regimented structured like a firm 10-15 % every where.


the suggested 20-25% on top of everything sucks to pay.

I even hate tipping uber and lyft the whole point of uber and lyft was to not have to tip them because that was one of the problems with yellow cab.
 
Natural for all the things I have been brainwashed to except as normal..
 
I dunno, depends

In my experience only about 10% of people tip delivery drivers it's complete shit and the customer is looking for the driver to validate their insecurities on not tipping. Delivery drivers make less than minimum wage these days, we're talking 2006 wages here.
 
one of the things I disliked about the US, its a weird and annoying practise
 
