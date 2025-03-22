Tiny Desk Concerts

volodya
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 27, 2011
- Messages
- 5,538
- Reaction score
- 4,818
Anybody else into these? They are like the modern day MTV Unplugged and have artists from every genre. You may have noticed I enjoy the 88 @BroRogan so I'll start with da DOC
BUT, enough of the dorky stuff. Here is a wikid Cypress Hill performance
AND this one actually made me a Phish fan (I didn't think that was possible)
Enjoy mofoz!
BUT, enough of the dorky stuff. Here is a wikid Cypress Hill performance
AND this one actually made me a Phish fan (I didn't think that was possible)
Enjoy mofoz!