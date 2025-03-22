  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Tiny Desk Concerts

Anybody else into these? They are like the modern day MTV Unplugged and have artists from every genre. You may have noticed I enjoy the 88 @BroRogan so I'll start with da DOC


BUT, enough of the dorky stuff. Here is a wikid Cypress Hill performance



AND this one actually made me a Phish fan (I didn't think that was possible)



Enjoy mofoz!
 
This Scarface one is legendary, the way he became overwhelmed by the joy of music and started weeping is beautiful, it made such a huge splash in the world of rap music that he went on tour backed by a live band after he saw the positive reaction this video received

 
@volodya I follow these series for quite a bit and always enjoy checking out especially stuff I'm not really into or artists that aren't on my regular playlist. Very good recommendation! Quality music content as always Sherbro! 👍 :)

Also like me the "Like A Version" stuff by a australian radio station that is on YT aswell.
 
LaRussell, the hottest rapper in the Bay Area at the moment, did one recently, too
He's got everyone behind him with his happy grooves and infectious positivity, which is nice to see

 
Ah I'll check that out. Thanks for the recommendation!
 
Here is Yunchan Lim, the youngest winner of the Cliburn competition. Imagine being a great pianist before you are 20. FUCK.

 
Pittie Petey said:
This Scarface one is legendary, the way he became overwhelmed by the joy of music and started weeping is beautiful, it made such a huge splash in the world of rap music that he went on tour backed by a live band after he saw the positive reaction this video received

Wow, this is awesome!
 
