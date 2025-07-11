Tinfoil thread: Dana has been angling for a White House card for awhile

Mind Mine
Sleek Speaking Weaklings Leave Leaking
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 19, 2021
- Messages
- 3,950
- Reaction score
- 3,431
Let’s unpack this. Dana and Trump are in agreement they want a White House card. The only fights on the roster that could have the world of casuals tuned in is 1. Jones Ngannou 2. Jones vs Aspinall. That is the only thing they have for HW in the premier MMA organization of planet Earth. This is why Dana understands that fight absolutely cannot transpire before the White House deal is sealed They only stripped Jones to stop the tears. Only a fool would have that fight now if a President wants a super card at the White House. All of this is alleged of course. It also lines up precisely