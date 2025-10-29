Media (Timestamped) Rampage, Dillashaw, and Bobby Green discuss Eye-Gate

Big difference between challenging for a title as a massive underdog like Rampage, or being a loser who never got one like Chael, and defending the title. Sure, as a challenger, it makes sense to take your chance, you don't even know if you'll ever get another shot. But I see zero reasons to defend your title impaired due to an illegal move by a challenger. Fuck that. It would be a stupid decision to risk your title at an unfair disadvantage. The blame lies with Gane for fighting in a retarded way. The eye poke was absolutely blatant and there's no reason for Aspinall to fight at a disadvantage in a title defense. Gane should be thankful he wasn't DQ'd.
 
Name me a single champion that quit on the stool over an eye poke. One champion over 30 years. Go.

There’s Aspinall, and then there’s literally every other champion that fought through eye pokes
 
That weasily dude might be the only one folks wanna slap more than Helwani. But the brutal fucking honesty of these guys is refreshing and it shows again how different reality is than the narratives posted on the internet.
 
It was the right move. Same for aljo. But both guys have to understand they will never be well liked again after. Tom could still recover some street cred if he puts on a show next time and knocks gane out.

But if gane wins or tom puts on a boring performance...its not going to get better.
 
Name me a single champion that quit on the stool over an eye poke. One champion over 30 years. Go.

Not sure what your point is. Hard eye pokes aren't that common, so hard eye pokes to a defending champion are even less so. You tell me. Belal stopped against Edwards due to an eye poke, then years later beat him and took his title in the rematch to become champion.
 
Cormier had a torn cornea, continued.
Stipe had a torn cornea, continued.

Tell me, which champion do you think would refuse to leave the stool if they got the same eye poke Tom did?

Also Belal was crying for the fight to not be stopped, he begged, belal kept screaming give him more time he will be able to see.

Aspinall was screaming for no more time needed as he couldn’t see.

The doctor called it for Belal.
Aspinall wanted the doctor to call and when the doctor wouldn’t, he called it.
 
DC continued only because the ref didn't even see it. It's pretty plausible that if he had been given the chance, like Tom was, he would've taken the NC/DQ, and it would've been the correct decision to make.



Stipe got hurt in the rematch when he was challenging. Again, it makes more sense to take some large risks as a challenger trying to get the belt than a champion defending it.
 
Was it smart for Tom to quit?
Yes.

Did Tom quit?
Yes.

Can you be smart and a quitter? Yes.

Do people like quitters? No they do not, even if you are smart.
 
Was it smart for Tom to quit?
Yes.

Did Tom quit?
Yes.

Can you be smart and a quitter? Yes.

Well, GSP tapped to strikes. He said he just wanted to save his brain. I don't think GSP is a "quitter" for that. He's one of the greatest of all time. Would other fighters have let their brains get scrambled? Sure. Does that make them braver or just less intelligent?
 
He's probably the highest level fighter that has commented on it with a strong opinion so far, no? DC has remained pretty neutral.
Former HW champ Arlovski said Tom quit. Can't be more direct than that.
 
Knowing you lost and admitting defeat is completely different. GSP lost and knew it so he tapped. Did Tom know he couldn’t possibly continue and tough through the eye poke?

Look only Tom knows for sure if he could keep fighting but didn’t want to continue because he had a disadvantage.

Not continuing because you have a disadvantage is very different from not being able to continue.

Something tells me even Aspinall thinks he could have continued, and his weird non-stop media blitz on this eye poke seems to be trying to convince himself as much as convincing others.

But who knows, maybe Tom is convinced there was no way he can continue and he didn’t take the easy path out.

I’ll tell you this,Tom has to convince himself he CANT continue, not just that continuing will be a disadvantage.
 
You have to be an idiot to fight with both eyes poked and the first round. Its business no one gives you any credit or more important money when you keep fighting.
Yea but they sure as shit start treating you different if you don't fight, the entire organization from all the staff to all the contracted fighters (past and present).

The UFC knows he's angling for a way out of the UFC, they know he won't let peer pressure impact his decisions, his dad is looking after him. He's an issue that must be removed. You think it's a coincidence that Dana was so incredibly cold at the post-fight presser, that was crazy even for him.



Aspinall never got respect from the UFC, they've always done things to try and humiliate him. Tom said he didn't want to give Gane a title shot because Gane never gave him the opportunity to fight him. So the UFC called Gane for UFC 304 and tried to book the fight anyway lol, just to put Tom in his place. But Gane turned it down so Bladyes got the fight.

This has been brewing for some time, there was a huge cost for what Aspinall decided to do. It's crazy that Stipe, Ngannou, and Tom have found themselves on the wrong end of the UFC. Ngannou did good, but he's still basically scrubbed from history. They didn't give a shit about Stipe, he's basically an afterthought and all his achievements mean nothing when they wanted to push TOM AS THE NEW GOAT lmao. If Tom can win a rematch with Gane, I would not be surprised if they start sabtoging his career to ensure the best chance of failure before his contract is up. They will bring up killers from LHW if possible because the HW's suck so bad. You could make the argument that despite the fact that most believe Volkov realistically won the 2nd Gane fight, they still didn't give him a shot because they believe Gane is a harder matchup than Volkov. Gane has always been the assassin sent to eliminate annoyances, they tried the same to ensure Ngannou lost but he came to wrestle lol.

It's all starting to make sense now, but still I'm rooting for Gane :p
 
