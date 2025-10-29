AndrewGolota48
TJ as usual is the most ruthless and direct.
Big difference between challenging for a title as a massive underdog like Rampage, or being a loser who never got one like Chael, and defending the title. Sure, as a challenger, it makes sense to take your chance, you don't even know if you'll ever get another shot. But I see zero reasons to defend your title impaired due to an illegal move by a challenger. Fuck that. It would be a stupid decision to risk your title at an unfair disadvantage. The blame lies with Gane for fighting in a retarded way. The eye poke was absolutely blatant and there's no reason for Aspinall to fight at a disadvantage in a title defense. Gane should be thankful he wasn't DQ'd.
Not sure what your point is. Hard eye pokes aren't that common, so hard eye pokes to a defending champion are even less so. You tell me. Belal stopped against Edwards due to an eye poke, then years later beat him and took his title in the rematch to become champion.Name me a single champion that quit on the stool over an eye poke. One champion over 30 years. Go.
There’s Aspinall, and then there’s literally every other champion that fought through eye pokes
Cormier had a torn cornea, continued.
We really need the CEO of EPO's take on this, lol.
Stipe got hurt in the rematch when he was challenging. Again, it makes more sense to take some large risks as a challenger trying to get the belt than a champion defending it.
Well, GSP tapped to strikes. He said he just wanted to save his brain. I don't think GSP is a "quitter" for that. He's one of the greatest of all time. Would other fighters have let their brains get scrambled? Sure. Does that make them braver or just less intelligent?Was it smart for Tom to quit?
Yes.
Did Tom quit?
Yes.
Can you be smart and a quitter? Yes.
Do people like quitters? No they do not, even if you are smart.
Former HW champ Arlovski said Tom quit. Can't be more direct than that.He's probably the highest level fighter that has commented on it with a strong opinion so far, no? DC has remained pretty neutral.
Well, GSP tapped to strikes. He said he just wanted to save his brain. I don't think GSP is a "quitter" for that. He's one of the greatest of all time. Would other fighters have let their brains get scrambled? Sure. Does that make them braver or just less intelligent?
Yea but they sure as shit start treating you different if you don't fight, the entire organization from all the staff to all the contracted fighters (past and present).You have to be an idiot to fight with both eyes poked and the first round. Its business no one gives you any credit or more important money when you keep fighting.