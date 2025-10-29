Hymen Crusher said: You have to be an idiot to fight with both eyes poked and the first round. Its business no one gives you any credit or more important money when you keep fighting. Click to expand...

Yea but they sure as shit start treating you different if you don't fight, the entire organization from all the staff to all the contracted fighters (past and present).The UFC knows he's angling for a way out of the UFC, they know he won't let peer pressure impact his decisions, his dad is looking after him. He's an issue that must be removed. You think it's a coincidence that Dana was so incredibly cold at the post-fight presser, that was crazy even for him.Aspinall never got respect from the UFC, they've always done things to try and humiliate him. Tom said he didn't want to give Gane a title shot because Gane never gave him the opportunity to fight him. So the UFC called Gane for UFC 304 and tried to book the fight anyway lol, just to put Tom in his place. But Gane turned it down so Bladyes got the fight.This has been brewing for some time, there was a huge cost for what Aspinall decided to do. It's crazy that Stipe, Ngannou, and Tom have found themselves on the wrong end of the UFC. Ngannou did good, but he's still basically scrubbed from history. They didn't give a shit about Stipe, he's basically an afterthought and all his achievements mean nothing when they wanted to push TOM AS THE NEW GOAT lmao. If Tom can win a rematch with Gane, I would not be surprised if they start sabtoging his career to ensure the best chance of failure before his contract is up. They will bring up killers from LHW if possible because the HW's suck so bad. You could make the argument that despite the fact that most believe Volkov realistically won the 2nd Gane fight, they still didn't give him a shot because they believe Gane is a harder matchup than Volkov. Gane has always been the assassin sent to eliminate annoyances, they tried the same to ensure Ngannou lost but he came to wrestle lol.It's all starting to make sense now, but still I'm rooting for Gane