Times over the last couple years when the champ blatantly ducked the #1 contender?

How is Arman the number 1 contender? An unranked bum in Gamrot beat him, then Arman beat 3 bums, got a lucky split decision win over the same guy that Topuria just destroyed in 2 min and thats it. He not only ruined a ppv pulling out hours before the fight, but then refused to fight Gaethje and hasnt fought over a year lol.

Go and get a win at least. Even Paddy with his Chandler win and undefeated in the UFC is more deserving being like 7-0 or sth and that says alot bc he also beat a bunch of nobodies.
 
I have 150 posters on my Ignore list, does that count? Yes, I actually counted the other day and yes, it's exactly 150.

Then again, the only thing those people were ever contenders for was world's biggest idiot. It is really "ducking" for me to not want to have them in my life?

The word "duck" BTW has been used so much it's officially become meaningless, just like so many other words these days. I can't wait for the inevitable wave of threads accusing champs of "ducking" fighters ranked 30th in their divisions :rolleyes:
 
Because in the 2020s, expressing a desire to fight the champ when one is nowhere near actually worthy of it and the champ being real about that apparently means the champ poops his pants at the mere mention of the other fighter's name, according to Sherdog <YeahOKJen>
 
I have

Jones and Aspinall and Topuria and Arman recently

shameful
Islame by ducking Topuria for example.

Kabib run into retirement because Charles was the nr1 contender who then beat all of Kabibs best wins.
 
