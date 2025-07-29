Times over the last couple years when the champ blatantly ducked the #1 contender?

How is Arman the number 1 contender? An unranked bum in Gamrot beat him, then Arman beat 3 bums, got a lucky split decision win over the same guy that Topuria just destroyed in 2 min and thats it. He not only ruined a ppv pulling out hours before the fight, but then refused to fight Gaethje and hasnt fought over a year lol.
Go and get a win at least. Even Paddy with his Chandler win and undefeated in the UFC is more deserving being like 7-0 or sth and that says alot bc he also beat a bunch of nobodies.