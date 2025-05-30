"Timeliness/Reading is Important"

So, I had an appointment today, there was an accident on the highway, and I was cutting it close. Instead of parking in the parking garage further away, I noticed a metered spot and decided to do that. I should have known, it was one that required a website/app to pay, but at that point it was like "Whatever I'm already here". There was a QR Code on the meter, and I did look, it was also on every other meter I could see. So, in a rush/I just scanned it/provided my information to buy time, and "boom", instantly PNC texted me about a suspicious/potential fraudulent transaction for $36. When I called them about it, they asked "did you spend $36 at an arcade at 2:09 pm?", and it was like "No, I was just trying to park in

hurry, and scanned a QR code that I thought was part of the meter process ". I had to immediately have them cancel my card, and even hearing about the appeal process to get that money back it seems like it's 50/50 at best. Which the fact it was the first time I have been flagged for anything..it should be an automatic refund. I guess in the long run the only positive is that even if lose my appeal, it could have been alot worse than $36. But, be careful out there.