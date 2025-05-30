"Timeliness/Reading is Important"

6,619
So, I had an appointment today, there was an accident on the highway, and I was cutting it close. Instead of parking in the parking garage further away, I noticed a metered spot and decided to do that. I should have known, it was one that required a website/app to pay, but at that point it was like "Whatever I'm already here". There was a QR Code on the meter, and I did look, it was also on every other meter I could see. So, in a rush/I just scanned it/provided my information to buy time, and "boom", instantly PNC texted me about a suspicious/potential fraudulent transaction for $36. When I called them about it, they asked "did you spend $36 at an arcade at 2:09 pm?", and it was like "No, I was just trying to park in
hurry, and scanned a QR code that I thought was part of the meter process ". I had to immediately have them cancel my card, and even hearing about the appeal process to get that money back it seems like it's 50/50 at best. Which the fact it was the first time I have been flagged for anything..it should be an automatic refund. I guess in the long run the only positive is that even if lose my appeal, it could have been alot worse than $36. But, be careful out there.
 
From the title I thought it was gonna be a story about being on time for a book club meeting. Turned out to be you just scanning QR codes willy nilly.

I always thought it would be a good prank to play to stick a bunch of QR codes on bar or restaurant tables, and people would think it's the code for the menu but instead it's porn or this

 
That would be funny/also a good reminder that you really can't "just trust" anything.
 
Despise scammers and would happily hear the news of the death penalty being expanded to include their crimes.
 
What’s with you and the killer life advice?

Can you be my sensei?
tanaka-japanese.gif
 
What’s with you and the killer life advice?

Can you be my sensei?
In that other thread my quote by "successful guy" was a quote from Marcus Aurelius. I just thought it was funny to call him successful guy because most philosophers great accomplishments are being a philosopher and he was also, besides a philosopher, Emperor of Rome and literally one of the "five good emperors" of Pax Romana
 
In that other thread my quote by "successful guy" was a quote from Marcus Aurelius. I just thought it was funny to call him successful guy because most philosophers great accomplishments are being a philosopher and he was also, besides a philosopher, Emperor of Rome and literally one of the "five good emperors" of Pax Romana
I recognized Aurelius. Just commenting on you dropping these pertinent comments and while trying to be funny.

The “shit” comment was good as it’s actually something I hadn’t really considered and it was succinctly put.

I’ll see myself out, now.
 
I recognized Aurelius. Just commenting on you dropping these pertinent comments and while trying to be funny.
Nice catch on Aurelius.

Honestly, I just write them however it pops into my mind .
 
Nice catch on Aurelius.

Honestly, I just write them however it pops into my mind .
I read a bit about him in my general philosophy class in college. I actually didn’t have much interest until reading about Longstreet the confederate general. Interestingly enough, I fell into the Marcomannic wars after.
 
