Time to pump the brakes on the hype for Giacomo D. Magdalena

I’ve seen multiple people posting that he’s gonna beat Islam and defend all his takedowns. Yes he’s the champ, but it involved an insane amount of luck. Real contender got injured, and the champ was the weakest WW champ of all time.

Less than 2 years ago he went to a controversial split decision against Basil Hafez. Nobody Giacomo has fought is remotely on the same level as Islam.
 
