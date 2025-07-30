koa pomaikai
Liberals cried that Trump tariffs would skyrocket inflation and wreck the economy…
Record drops in imports from other countries (30% drop).
GPD grows by 30% more than expected, and Jerome Powell of the Feds starts thinking Trump may be right and he is wrong… and lower interest rates!
Record GDP growth when there is record drop in imports.
“The second quarter reflects a reversal of that trend, with imports plunging more than 30 percent from the previous three months.”
