Economy Time to eat crow liberal economists. TRUMP making America rich, record economic growth with record high tariffs.

Liberals cried that Trump tariffs would skyrocket inflation and wreck the economy…

Record drops in imports from other countries (30% drop).

GPD grows by 30% more than expected, and Jerome Powell of the Feds starts thinking Trump may be right and he is wrong… and lower interest rates!

Record GDP growth when there is record drop in imports.
“The second quarter reflects a reversal of that trend, with imports plunging more than 30 percent from the previous three months.”



 
It's transitory... we will be broke in no time now.

I really want to see him attack the deficit and debt. That would be impressive.
 
Record growth? Not even close, and the GDP was negative the quarter before. Trump has record deficits in both the budget and trade with China.
 
"US investments" = China buying up bankrupt US farms.
 
