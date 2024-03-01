Time heals all wounds, but just how much time?

ObsoleteSoul

ObsoleteSoul

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
16,269
Reaction score
3,834
This is a question for folks who got out of long term relationships. One that lasted a decade or longer. Especially interested in the older peeps that got out of their relationships of at least 10+ years, and how they reacted to it. There is definitely a difference between younger and older people’s reaction to situations like this.

How long did it take until you were ready to get back in the saddle, and did you initiate the separation or were you on the receiving end?

I see so many people able to just pop right back up and get going, especially women, and some that take forever, and let the anguish simmer for far too long, wasting what time they have in life. What are your thoughts on this matter? Is there a right or wrong amount of time, or just depends on the person? I feel you shouldn’t hop right back in there because if it was a relationship you truly felt something about, then that’s not enough time to heal yourself, and regain the ability to give something of yourself to another.
Seeing how wrong I am a lot of the time, I’m fully open to being completely wrong about this too. So, I ask YOU all. What say you? Right back at em? A week? Month? Ritual Seppuku?
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
This is a question for folks who got out of long term relationships. One that lasted a decade or longer. Especially interested in the older peeps that got out of their relationships of at least 10+ years, and how they reacted to it. There is definitely a difference between younger and older people’s reaction to situations like this.

How long did it take until you were ready to get back in the saddle, and did you initiate the separation or were you on the receiving end?

I see so many people able to just pop right back up and get going, especially women, and some that take forever, and let the anguish simmer for far too long, wasting what time they have in life. What are your thoughts on this matter? Is there a right or wrong amount of time, or just depends on the person? I feel you shouldn’t hop right back in there because if it was a relationship you truly felt something about, then that’s not enough time to heal yourself, and regain the ability to give something of yourself to another.
Seeing how wrong I am a lot of the time, I’m fully open to being completely wrong about this too. So, I ask YOU all. What say you? Right back at em? A week? Month? Ritual Seppuku?
Click to expand...
depends ENTIRELY on how you felt about the person and if you were emotionally involved or not.
 
Doughie99 said:
depends ENTIRELY on how you felt about the person and if you were emotionally involved or not.
Click to expand...
So yes, it absolutely does. That is why personal experience was what I asked about. No grizzly details needed or anything. Just something solid, so I can gauge what many think in different situations. And it’s hard not to be somewhat invested after a decade or so.
 
The best way to get over someone is to get under someone else.

Sitting around grieving for your past relationship is such a waste.

Don't worry about not being "ready" to date again.

You have to make yourself ready. There's no magic that happens after a certain timeframe.

That being said, I've never been dumped out of a long relationship before so I may be full of shit. In fact, I'm changing my advice to seppuku since that was one of the options you presented.
 
Fedorgasm said:
The best way to get over someone is to get under someone else.

Sitting around grieving for your past relationship is such a waste.

Don't worry about not being "ready" to date again.

You have to make yourself ready. There's no magic that happens after a certain timeframe.

That being said, I've never been dumped out of a long relationship before so I may be full of shit. In fact, I'm changing my advice to seppuku since that was one of the options you presented.
Click to expand...
Well, it could be you doing the leaving too. Both sides are welcome here
 
Been 5yrs
Still not completely over it.

I still choose to be with girls I won't really fall in love with.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
Well, it could be you doing the leaving too. Both sides are welcome here
Click to expand...
The longest relationship I ever left was one where I dumped my girlfriend of 3 years because I found someone hotter and less crazy.

Didn't have any wounds from that so I moved on quickly. It was a relief to be away from her.

Although sometimes I do miss her adventurous and frequent sex. That woman was down for anything in the bedroom.

So I guess my advice is to find someone better ASAP.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Been 5yrs
Still not completely over it.

I still choose to be with girls I won't really fall in love with.
Click to expand...
How long did it last? Did you initiate the separation?

I can totally understand the last part of your post.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
This is a question for folks who got out of long term relationships. One that lasted a decade or longer. Especially interested in the older peeps that got out of their relationships of at least 10+ years, and how they reacted to it. There is definitely a difference between younger and older people’s reaction to situations like this.

How long did it take until you were ready to get back in the saddle, and did you initiate the separation or were you on the receiving end?

I see so many people able to just pop right back up and get going, especially women, and some that take forever, and let the anguish simmer for far too long, wasting what time they have in life. What are your thoughts on this matter? Is there a right or wrong amount of time, or just depends on the person? I feel you shouldn’t hop right back in there because if it was a relationship you truly felt something about, then that’s not enough time to heal yourself, and regain the ability to give something of yourself to another.
Seeing how wrong I am a lot of the time, I’m fully open to being completely wrong about this too. So, I ask YOU all. What say you? Right back at em? A week? Month? Ritual Seppuku?
Click to expand...
The long term relationships were always easy to get over.

It's the hot women that I wanted to get with, but couldn't, which were heartbreaking.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,834
Messages
55,171,045
Members
174,652
Latest member
PappaDoc21

Share this page

Back
Top