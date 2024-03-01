Time heals all wounds, but just how much time?

This is a question for folks who got out of long term relationships. One that lasted a decade or longer. Especially interested in the older peeps that got out of their relationships of at least 10+ years, and how they reacted to it. There is definitely a difference between younger and older people’s reaction to situations like this.



How long did it take until you were ready to get back in the saddle, and did you initiate the separation or were you on the receiving end?



I see so many people able to just pop right back up and get going, especially women, and some that take forever, and let the anguish simmer for far too long, wasting what time they have in life. What are your thoughts on this matter? Is there a right or wrong amount of time, or just depends on the person? I feel you shouldn’t hop right back in there because if it was a relationship you truly felt something about, then that’s not enough time to heal yourself, and regain the ability to give something of yourself to another.

Seeing how wrong I am a lot of the time, I’m fully open to being completely wrong about this too. So, I ask YOU all. What say you? Right back at em? A week? Month? Ritual Seppuku?