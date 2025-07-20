  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Tim zoo unappreciatiom thread

BroScienceTalkatWork

I

ever since that first Fundora match he looks like he doesn’t want to be there

Like his face goes flush red after the first straight or hook.. and he looks like a kid whos dad made him fight

First fight was the cut figjt

Second fight was the “plop” fight

Plop… he’s down again.

Plop

Plop

Dude had that much of a mental block.. should’ve quit fighting then. Become a sparring partner..

And if not.. then make Fundora put you out. You knew you weren’t built like that and you stepped in the ring

Now you’ve given that lanklets a free defense.. and he’s just gonna study and take a sabbatical for 12 months because that’s what PBC does

I disagree about him not wanting to fight, its a combination of things.

If he was someone being forced to fight he would've quit in the first fundora fight.
He's a talented kid with potential but bad managers and his family have f###ed his career.

They blew so much smoke up his arse he was unbelievably rocky going into the bakram fight then fought like an idiot and paid the price.
Then he fights a punching bag in Spencer and manages to look like shit in a victory.
And yet his managers/media say he's ready for the rematch.

He never had the physical advantages and the tough upbringing his dad had but he could of been something close.
If anyone's to blame its his managers and family deluding him into thinking he was mentally back to where he was pre fundora.
I disagree about him not wanting to fight, its a combination of things.

If he was someone being forced to fight he would've quit in the first fundora fight.
He's a talented kid with potential but bad managers and his family have f###ed his career.

They blew so much smoke up his arse he was unbelievably rocky going into the bakram fight then fought like an idiot and paid the price.
Then he fights a punching bag in Spencer and manages to look like shit in a victory.
And yet his managers/media say he's ready for the rematch.

He never had the physical advantages and the tough upbringing his dad had but he could of been something close.
If anyone's to blame its his managers and family deluding him into thinking he was mentally back to where he was pre fundora.
I think this is a good post. I know a boxer who fights for that promotion, I've seen texts from the promoter specifically saying that Tim Tszyu is their main priority and everyone else comes second. So yes I think the people around him were deluding him and happy to put him out there to get beat up, trying to get everything out of him. It would seem his loss to Bakhram was career ending pretty much.

On a side note the PPV feed was fucking up at my local pub yesterday so I got a river going on my phone and we all watched it on that, ridiculous!
 
I think he had some favorable match ups with fading names early on and they were on the right path matching him with Thurman. His chin is average (vs Gausha) as well as his defense, you can only steam in all terminator like so many times before you get timed and wiped out. He is there to be hit and he doesn't have an iron chin, that's not a good combo.

He should fight domestically for a bit and take another shot down the road if it's available...or we can stark talking about his brother Nikita and forget Tim existed.
 
