Tim zoo unappreciatiom thread

I disagree about him not wanting to fight, its a combination of things.If he was someone being forced to fight he would've quit in the first fundora fight.He's a talented kid with potential but bad managers and his family have f###ed his career.They blew so much smoke up his arse he was unbelievably rocky going into the bakram fight then fought like an idiot and paid the price.Then he fights a punching bag in Spencer and manages to look like shit in a victory.And yet his managers/media say he's ready for the rematch.He never had the physical advantages and the tough upbringing his dad had but he could of been something close.If anyone's to blame its his managers and family deluding him into thinking he was mentally back to where he was pre fundora.Excuse my ted talk its been a rough day