Tim zoo unappreciatiom thread

BroScienceTalkatWork
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 842
- Reaction score
- 651
I
ever since that first Fundora match he looks like he doesn’t want to be there
Like his face goes flush red after the first straight or hook.. and he looks like a kid whos dad made him fight
First fight was the cut figjt
Second fight was the “plop” fight
Plop… he’s down again.
Plop
Plop
Dude had that much of a mental block.. should’ve quit fighting then. Become a sparring partner..
And if not.. then make Fundora put you out. You knew you weren’t built like that and you stepped in the ring
Now you’ve given that lanklets a free defense.. and he’s just gonna study and take a sabbatical for 12 months because that’s what PBC does
for
ever since that first Fundora match he looks like he doesn’t want to be there
Like his face goes flush red after the first straight or hook.. and he looks like a kid whos dad made him fight
First fight was the cut figjt
Second fight was the “plop” fight
Plop… he’s down again.
Plop
Plop
Dude had that much of a mental block.. should’ve quit fighting then. Become a sparring partner..
And if not.. then make Fundora put you out. You knew you weren’t built like that and you stepped in the ring
Now you’ve given that lanklets a free defense.. and he’s just gonna study and take a sabbatical for 12 months because that’s what PBC does
for