Media Tim Welch reveals what he said to Merab during Suga fight

Interesting the gameplan was to actually back merab up at first instead of circle along the cage
 
This annoying ginger dork needs to grow up and stop thinking he's 25 still. I hope he accepts a sparring bout with Merab and Merab beats the absolute shit out of him.
 
I think Herb handled it and told them quit the "Interfering" with the other opponent. It is at a minimum Poor Sportsmanship and seems to have an actual rule against it even if it is a little known and little used rule. That seems to be because A-holes don't usually mess around like Welch was doing.
 
Extremely unprofessional to act like Merab's corner and shout advice that, if followed, would have been bad for Merab. Merab said Welch did the same thing in the Aljo fight. Unbelievably dirty and unsportsmanlike.
 
