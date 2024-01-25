Tim Tszyu vs Keith Thurman March 30th PBC ON PRIME PPV

Having been teased with a possible Tszyu/Crawford fight this is a huge letdown. In fact, it’s a piece of shit. We can’t even call Thurman a part time fighter at this point he’s been so inactive. I can’t imagine taking the time to watch this mismatch for free, forget about paying for it. For some reason it reminds me of a very poor man’s Leonard/Norris, only it will likely be much uglier.

The co-main is terrible, too. I set my expectations low for the Amazon/PBC relationship, but clearly not low enough.
 
I like the fight for Tim. If anyone deserves a big scalp on his resume, its him. Plus Thurman is a nice step up for Tim with Charlo & Crawford on the horizon.

I dont like Thurman waltzing into another title fight after doing fuck all and being more talk and inactivity than fighting.

But still an interesting scrap. A prime & active Thurman still would beat most guys not named Spence,Boots, or Crawford.
But an OLD, inactive, injury prone Thurman should be a winnable fight for a prime peaking young champ like Tim.

Or does Thurman pull what Pacquiao did to him on Tszyu lol
 
Told you they'd make everything PPV just like PBC. This experiment ends before the year is over.
 
CobraCmndr6193 said:
5 fights? Interesting. I wonder if they'll do some free prelims before the ppv starts?
Click to expand...
My understanding is that prelims are going to be on Amazon Prime … on the events that the main card is on PPV … and on the non PPV we’ll get the chance of catching almost the full card on Prime
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Rumored Tim Tszyu vs Erickson Lubin March in Las Vegas
Replies
8
Views
891
MMALOPEZ
M
M
Tim Tszyu vs Brian Mendoza OCT.14th PBC Showtime
11 12 13
Replies
259
Views
7K
clackers
clackers
M
PBC on Prime 1 March 30th
Replies
7
Views
345
MMALOPEZ
M
GordoBarraBJJ
Claressa Shields vs Keith Thurman
Replies
9
Views
399
koquerelle
koquerelle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,191
Messages
54,983,474
Members
174,538
Latest member
Sheri

Share this page

Back
Top