  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Tim Tszyu vs Joey Spencer PBC April 6th Amazon Prime Video

Is that back to back months of Australian shows?
Should just combine them.
 
Almost got excited until I saw its still just rumored .

Spencer was on the level of Berlanga & Xander for can't miss prospect Until Ramos Jr. destroyed him brutally & derailed him in impressive fashion. Felt for the kid. Huge step up fight that most prospects would of never taken at that stage.
Didn't even realize he already rattled off 3 wins since.

Man Tim sure can pick'em. He can't even do tune up fights without taking some pretty substantial risk.

Spencer is young fast, gifted, & athletic.
Tim has looked shop worn and taken career ending punishment in his last 2 fights/losses.
Tim is an old 26. Someone like Spencer could give him serious problems.

Would be very interested in seeing the value or odds on this one.....
 
I just hope his bounce back from his two losses because he has a lot of offer.

Fundora was a tall southpaw and he was cut and thus bleeding, loss was understandable, but the bout with Murtazaliev was a disaster.
 
I'm a fan of both. Both dudes kind of career mismanaged and took on dangerous fights most guys in their positions would of never done.

Hate that one of them is going to have another career defining setback.

Tim did have his time at the top,belt, & earned a fanbase though. Part of me wants Spencer to get that same shine. He never made it out of the hot shot prospect stage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
RBR Jarrett Hurd vs Johan Gonzalez March 1st PBC Amazon Prime Prelims/ PBC YOUTUBE 3pm PT
2
Replies
24
Views
759
Seano
Seano

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,378
Messages
57,025,131
Members
175,503
Latest member
danielrivers

Share this page

Back
Top