Almost got excited until I saw its still just rumored .
Spencer was on the level of Berlanga & Xander for can't miss prospect Until Ramos Jr. destroyed him brutally & derailed him in impressive fashion. Felt for the kid. Huge step up fight that most prospects would of never taken at that stage.
Didn't even realize he already rattled off 3 wins since.
Man Tim sure can pick'em. He can't even do tune up fights without taking some pretty substantial risk.
Spencer is young fast, gifted, & athletic.
Tim has looked shop worn and taken career ending punishment in his last 2 fights/losses.
Tim is an old 26. Someone like Spencer could give him serious problems.
Would be very interested in seeing the value or odds on this one.....