Phisher
I'm surprised that there isn't more outrage from legacy media about all of these clowns who the Trump admin has planted in the press pool to ask fake "questions" that are either praise for Trump or attacks on his perceived enemies.
Pool literally got paid millions of dollars to produce propaganda for Russia. That alone should set a fire under MSNBC and CNN's asses to talk about this.
