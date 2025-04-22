Social Tim Pool has a White House press pass and is asking softball questions to Karoline Leavitt

Phisher

Phisher

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 29, 2006
Messages
28,402
Reaction score
33,139
I'm surprised that there isn't more outrage from legacy media about all of these clowns who the Trump admin has planted in the press pool to ask fake "questions" that are either praise for Trump or attacks on his perceived enemies.

Pool literally got paid millions of dollars to produce propaganda for Russia. That alone should set a fire under MSNBC and CNN's asses to talk about this.

 
futurama-philip-j-fry.gif


It's the grift that keeps on grifting. Shills for Russia--sure, c'mon in. Associated Press? GTFO, you might report the truth.
 
method115 said:
Believe me if you were him you'd never take that beanie off your head in public. When I saw someone rip it off his head I realized exactly why he wears it and it's one of best choices that guy has ever made in his life.
Click to expand...

Who the fuck cares use your rubles to buy some hair plugs or a toupee.

That shit is ridiculous.
 
Phisher said:
I'm surprised that there isn't more outrage from legacy media about all of these clowns who the Trump admin has planted in the press pool to ask fake "questions" that are either praise for Trump or attacks on his perceived enemies.

Pool literally got paid millions of dollars to produce propaganda for Russia. That alone should set a fire under MSNBC and CNN's asses to talk about this.

Click to expand...

Soyboy hipster
 
Does Tim Pool legitimately wear a toque all the time or is it part of his branding ? Either way he looks like jackass dressing like he just got done with a world of warcraft raid.

If you can't grow hair on the top of your head grow a beard.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

filthybliss
Social Russian Prostitute,Tim Pool, Reportedly Joins the White House Press Pool
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
1K
heloder
heloder

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,009
Messages
57,201,922
Members
175,579
Latest member
BayArea34

Share this page

Back
Top