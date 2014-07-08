Tim Kennedy vs. Yoel Romero @UFC178

source? I wonder who rockhold is getting then, hmm.
 
Interesting fight. Romero has the pedigree to keep this standing and work Kennedy. However, it's hard to erase the thought of friggin Derek Brunson almost beating him with wrestling.
 
Kennedy is fighting? I guess the UFC complied with his testing demands? (just joking...I know they didn't)

He really held out a long time huh?
 
Romero is not very good off of his back, but I'm not sure if Kennedy will be able to get him there consistently. Leaning towards Tim by sub but I would love to be proven wrong
 
Is this real?

If so, it will be interesting to see how Romero deals with Kennedy's wrestling. Derek Brunson was taking him down pretty easily. It seemed like he was so confident in his wrestling that he wasn't concerned with being taken down. He can't fight like that against Kennedy.
 
Can't wait to see Yoel beat that boring "soldier".
Kennedy has had some boring fight and some exciting fights.

His Gracie and Bisping fights weren't the most exciting fights but he has had plenty of good one like against Natal and Manhoef for example

Why put soldier in quotes. He was a bad ass soldier.
 
Soldier of God vs. the soldier

Who wins?
 
I like this match up
Then again I also enjoyed his fight against Bisping
 
After that ridiculous LNP fight against Bisping I'd love to see Kennedy get out wrestled. Romero is just the guy to do it.
 
Good match up. Going with Kennedy but I like both guys and their prospects concerning the championship.
 
Strong test for Romero, I got Kennedy.
 
I want to see kennedy get beat, somehow he rubs me the wrong way.
 
Nice. Kennedy UD. Yoel lacks cardio and Kennedy is relentless.
 
After that ridiculous LNP fight against Bisping I'd love to see Kennedy get out wrestled. Romero is just the guy to do it.
He had a broken hand and did well on the feet.

It wasn't the most exciting fight but he did what he had to do with a broken hand
 
