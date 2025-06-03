Tim Kennedy post ala Tito

L

Lionheart7167

Jan 8, 2013
851
1,227
Is there a comprehensive web page of all of Tim Kennedy's faulty admissions, lies, fake missions where he kills 25 terrorists single-handedly while drinking a Monster???

I find that Timmy is a lot like Tito in his ridiculousness. Not nearly as stupid or hilarious, but equally as nonsensical.

I know there are threads on this forum, but looking for highlight packages, or maybe even a good summary resource guide
 
He is irrelevant, nobody cares about his lies.

Tito is popular, charismatic and hilarious in a good way, Kennedy is the total opposite.
 
I really wanted to like Tim. He's funny and charismatic. Seems to be a good cook. He's just such a dishonest cunt.
 
Tim is full of shit.

He also say he left he UFC because his heart got broken during Romero fight.. he was the one cheating. And conveniently also left out the brutal beating Kelvin laid on him in his last fight. It was beautiful to watch

Pequeño Corey said:
I liked when Romero grabbed his glove and colded him.
It was Kennedy grabbing the gloves and cheating. Romero was a victim. The the commission fucked up which gave Romero more time to recover.
Then Yoel starched Kennedy into permanent depression.
 
yookfarb said:
I always thought it was funny how outraged he acted over Stoolgate when he was a habitual cheater.
Guy got several free shots on Romero which was way worse than rightfully sitting on the stool to recover from those fouls. Also annoying how he claimed to have beat Bisping's ass when all he did was lay and pray.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Tim is full of shit.

He also say he left he UFC because his heart got broken during Romero fight.. he was the one cheating. And conveniently also left out the brutal beating Kelvin laid on him in his last fight. It was beautiful to watch


It was Kennedy grabbing the gloves and cheating. Romero was a victim. The the commission fucked up which gave Romero more time to recover.
Then Yoel starched Kennedy into permanent depression.
That Kelvin fight was super satisfying. If anything, Romero should've been given as much time as possible since those were multiple fouls.
 
