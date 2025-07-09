Tim Kennedy in legal trouble over falsifying his military background(?)

Meathead Jock
Tim Kennedy has taken down his website and issued an apology.
It seems like some team members of Kennedys military mission on a podcast called out his stories as being false which led to a deeper dive into his military claims which has boiled over into his taking down his site and issuing an apology over claiming service awards that he never received.
Not entirely sure what to make of it, seems pretty clear he served and protected and was in the top 1% of things, but Tim told some lies to become the top 0.1%. In many ways that feels like a nothing-burger, but I also didn't serve in the military to understand the finer points over how such things are accepted.
