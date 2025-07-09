Tim Kennedy in legal trouble over falsifying his military background(?)

Meathead Jock

Meathead Jock

WAR ASKREN
@Gold
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
20,576
Reaction score
2,235
Tim Kennedy has taken down his website and issued an apology.

Bei Facebook anmelden

Melde dich bei Facebook an, um dich mit deinen Freunden, deiner Familie und Personen, die du kennst, zu verbinden und Inhalte zu teilen.
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

It seems like some team members of Kennedys military mission on a podcast called out his stories as being false which led to a deeper dive into his military claims which has boiled over into his taking down his site and issuing an apology over claiming service awards that he never received.

Not entirely sure what to make of it, seems pretty clear he served and protected and was in the top 1% of things, but Tim told some lies to become the top 0.1%. In many ways that feels like a nothing-burger, but I also didn't serve in the military to understand the finer points over how such things are accepted.
www.outkick.com

Famous Veteran Accused Of Lying About War Stories, Mission Commander Hits Back

A famous veteran is facing serious scrutiny about allegedly lying about war stories.
www.outkick.com www.outkick.com
 
He still has to rage about how Yoel cheated him with staying on the stoll but has no balls to mention he hooked his glove when he did the damage. Guy is obnoxious.
 
He *allegedly* made up a bunch of shit about his service EXCEPT for when he bragged about killing women and children by throwing grenades around like a retarded psychopath. That part turned out to be true.

You only have to listen to some of his claims to know how ridiculous they sound.

He is a nutcase.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,487
Messages
57,535,052
Members
175,740
Latest member
Minouthecat

Share this page

Back
Top