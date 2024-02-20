Social Tim Horton has bring back its old fashioned retro donuts (For fellow canadians)

“We’re honoured that for nearly six decades, so many Canadians have considered their local Tims a home away from home and have chosen to spend a part of their daily lives with us,” said Tim Hortons President Axel Schwan.


“As we get ready to celebrate the official 60th anniversary of Tim Hortons opening its first restaurant on May 17th, 1964, we’re planning a number of exciting ways to mark the occasion with our guests throughout the year.”

“We’re celebrating 60 Years of Keeping it Fresh throughout the year at Tims with a series of experiences for guests that will have a spirit of modern nostalgia – nods to the past but also celebrating the Tims of today and the future,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.


“We wanted to kick off our 60th anniversary year with a bang and we can’t wait to re- introduce Canadians to four retro donuts that were most popular historically among our guests.”

 
the grocery store starting selling donuts here
24$ for a 6 pack lmao, dont see it lasting more than 2 months
 
Tim Hortons*

*Owned by Restaurant Brands International, a multinational corporation which is 33% owned by a Brazilian investing firm.
 
Looks good but no thanks.
Eating healthy for the most part now.

And I keep all my cheating for beers.
 
If your ever bored look up the crazy side of Tim Hortons life.
 
What happened to the Sherdog homeless crew starting their go-fund me’s from Tim Hortons? That was a wild time.
 
