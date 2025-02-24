  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy Tim Apple Delivers With $500 Billion US Investment

Dec 1, 2020
8,346
37,021
DJT teased this last week, apparently official now.





The Golden Age Enjoyer-In-Chief is excited.

 
Weird to tie trump to this decision which has nothing to do with trump or politics.
 
This has to be bad somehow, because script tells me orange man bad!
 
