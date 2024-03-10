Social TikTok users flood Congress with calls as potential forced sale advances in House

TL/DR

1. Congressional panel unanimously votes to force Chinese based Bytedance to sell Tiktok to a US based company or they get taken off appstore.
2. TikTok sends an alert every single user falsely claiming they're banning the app with a link to call lawmakers.
3. Congressmen get inundated with calls. Many from children or young people. Some threatening suicide or harming themselves.
4. This plan backfires as the frantic efforts by TikTok is only reinforcing the security issues with a Chinese controlled company. Bill getting bipartisan support.

deadline.com

House Committee Unanimously Passes Bill To Force ByteDance To Divest TikTok Or Face Ban — Update

TikTok would be forced to sever ties with ByteDance under the legislation.
deadline.com deadline.com

www.bbc.com

Desperate TikTok lobbying effort backfires on Capitol Hill

The company "weaponised" its US users in a lobbying effort against a bill before Congress, sources say.
www.bbc.com
 
Apparently TikTok has the most dangerous, addictive algorithm of any social media site.

I first heard this in articles about anorexia influencers on social media.
 
this has obviously no connection to caring about users, it's about stopping a very successful spy app from competing with the local spy apps.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
this has obviously no connection to caring about users, it's about stopping a very successful spy app from competing with the local spy apps.
No because a US company will just buy it. Last time Microsoft was going to buy it.
 
Until the us government addresses the issue of data farming and sale of v privacy of users inherent to all social media; this is nothing more than attempt to control cloud capital and maintain hegemony in that market.

If you watch these hearings it's staggering how little the boomers on the panel know or care about the issue. The American gerontocracy is particularly useless in these areas.
 
