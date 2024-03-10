Hog-train
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 9,263
- Reaction score
- 7,068
TL/DR
1. Congressional panel unanimously votes to force Chinese based Bytedance to sell Tiktok to a US based company or they get taken off appstore.
2. TikTok sends an alert every single user falsely claiming they're banning the app with a link to call lawmakers.
3. Congressmen get inundated with calls. Many from children or young people. Some threatening suicide or harming themselves.
4. This plan backfires as the frantic efforts by TikTok is only reinforcing the security issues with a Chinese controlled company. Bill getting bipartisan support.
1. Congressional panel unanimously votes to force Chinese based Bytedance to sell Tiktok to a US based company or they get taken off appstore.
2. TikTok sends an alert every single user falsely claiming they're banning the app with a link to call lawmakers.
3. Congressmen get inundated with calls. Many from children or young people. Some threatening suicide or harming themselves.
4. This plan backfires as the frantic efforts by TikTok is only reinforcing the security issues with a Chinese controlled company. Bill getting bipartisan support.
House Committee Unanimously Passes Bill To Force ByteDance To Divest TikTok Or Face Ban — Update
TikTok would be forced to sever ties with ByteDance under the legislation.
deadline.com
Desperate TikTok lobbying effort backfires on Capitol Hill
The company "weaponised" its US users in a lobbying effort against a bill before Congress, sources say.
www.bbc.com