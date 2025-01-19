  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social TikTok Shuts Down with Trump Message

Hog-train

Hog-train

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Nov 26, 2003
Messages
13,069
Reaction score
13,808
When you open the TikTok app now, you get a pop up message saying they've shut down. But awaiting reinstatement by Trump when he comes into office.

TikTokers for years: Trump is literal satanic Hitler.

TikTokers now: Trump will save us!!

LMAO acting like a bunch of meth addicts.

p668lza9fvde1.jpeg
 
Don’t know why Trump switched up on TikTok. I think because his campaign used it effectively but it’s still spyware and a cultural cancer overall. China not letting their people use it should be your first clue.

Banning it was his idea and good one.
 
Kingz said:
Don’t know why Trump switched up on TikTok. I think because his campaign used it effectively but it’s still spyware and a cultural cancer overall. China not letting their people use it should be your first clue.

Banning it was his idea and good one.
Click to expand...

One of his megadonors, hedge fund manager Jeff Yass, has a huge stake in TikTok and Trump reversed course once he met him on March 1st.
 
Translation: A giant donor to Trump's campaign has told him to make sure this doesn't happen.
 
b26LSSJ.jpeg



Even if Tik Tok, was allowed children and teenagers should not be using it.

Best age to use Tik Tok..... None/never.
 
Oh no!
Oh wait.
Never mind.

This need to stay banned.
I will post this once again.

scandasia.com

TV 2 had Two girls test TikTok's algorithm in Denmark and China - Scandasia

The social media TikTok is developed in China, but the Chinese themselves are not allowed to use TikTok. Instead, the Chinese use an app called Douyin. Danish Television broadcaster, TV …
scandasia.com scandasia.com

The original source is Danish TV2 which is a legit news source and TV channel.
Scandasia has "just" done a write up in English.
 
bro nobody is falling for this trump was the one who wanted it banned in the first place
well at least one of the people who wanted it banned. we already see whats going on
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
International Kosovo shuts down 5 Serbian governing structures in the north and US reacts with alarm
2
Replies
20
Views
771
315MMAFighter
315MMAFighter
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Trump crypto venture partners with platform linked to Middle East militants
Replies
5
Views
185
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
LeonardoBjj
Elections Trump says Elon Musk has agreed to lead proposed government efficiency commission as ex-president unveils new economic plans
9 10 11
Replies
213
Views
7K
PBAC
PBAC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,635
Messages
56,787,372
Members
175,407
Latest member
sanduy

Share this page

Back
Top