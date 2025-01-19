Hog-train
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 13,069
- Reaction score
- 13,808
When you open the TikTok app now, you get a pop up message saying they've shut down. But awaiting reinstatement by Trump when he comes into office.
TikTokers for years: Trump is literal satanic Hitler.
TikTokers now: Trump will save us!!
LMAO acting like a bunch of meth addicts.
TikTokers for years: Trump is literal satanic Hitler.
TikTokers now: Trump will save us!!
LMAO acting like a bunch of meth addicts.