PBAC
- May 15, 2022
The hearing itself has become a tiktok meme. They asked the questions poorly, did not request elaborations and seemed overly misguided.
The UFO hearing contained probing questions and more sensible question
It's strange that the more serious one about data breach potential was handled so poorly, but the joke topping was taken more seriously.
