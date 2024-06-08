  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Law TikTok hearing treated like a joke but UFO hearing taken with extreme seriousness

The hearing itself has become a tiktok meme. They asked the questions poorly, did not request elaborations and seemed overly misguided.



The UFO hearing contained probing questions and more sensible question


It's strange that the more serious one about data breach potential was handled so poorly, but the joke topping was taken more seriously.
 
No one takes UFO seriously. Well not rational people.
 
The hearing itself has become a tiktok meme. They asked the questions poorly, did not request elaborations and seemed overly misguided.



The UFO hearing contained probing questions and more sensible question


It's strange that the more serious one about data breach potential was handled so poorly, but the joke topping was taken more seriously.
Reminds me of that facebook hearing with Zuckerberg. These politicians are completely out of their element when it comes to technology and have no idea what they're talking about.
 
