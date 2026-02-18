Media Tiki Ghosn flattens a streamer

I don't get it. The big dude seemed to want to rile him up, got that reaction, and then sucker hit him as he was trying to walk past.

And all this at what looked like some sort of gathering with kids and shit around at someone's house. Clown shit.
 
Ramon Antonio said:
He clearly starts moving into him. Trying to humiliate people on camera he deserves what he got. He got off easy even.
The big dude literally tried to humiliate him on camera first, and he was moving around him, not into him. No one goes at someone walking casually like that lol.
 
xhaydenx said:
You need eyes. He clearly moves towards him.

And he threatened to slap him and make a clip out of him just seconds before. Tiki wasn't being aggressive. He only did it in response to the guy moving towards him, and rightfully so. Can't go around threatening people.
 
Ramon Antonio said:
He clearly turned to his right and then bigger guy gave him elbow. Thats lame. If he bitch slapped him or even elbowed him instantly i would understand...but this? Not for me. Especially after i seen clips of Rampage pressing randoms which just looked at him, on multiple occasions...
 
Absolutely deserved.

Also, haven't seen Tiki "The greatest fighter to never win in the Octagon" for years. But respect to him here.

Little Gen Z nobody was showing attitude and disrepect "you pretending you don't know me", who the fuck are you? STFU bitch and show some respect.
Tiki remembered he was someone got slapped on a podcast or something and then the little fuck started making direct threats to 'turn him into a clip'.

Talk shit, get hit, and maybe go viral.

 
Tokoloko said:
So if someone tells your mom 'I'm going to slap the shit out of you and make a clip out of you' while having a video camera in her face you wouldn't take it as a threat either right?

If you would, why is it suddenly different if it happens to someone you care about?
 
