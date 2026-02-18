Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
I’m with Tiki on this one. That kid is a bad egg
He gon cry in the car
He clearly starts moving into him. Trying to humiliate people on camera he deserves what he got. He got off easy even.Dont know any of them, but elbow lot smaller guy when he turns away from u is lame move as f.
He clearly starts moving into him. Trying to humiliate people on camera he deserves what he got. He got off easy even.
You need eyes. He clearly moves towards him.The big dude literally tried to humiliate him on camera first, and he was moving around him, not into him. No one goes at someone walking casually like that lol.
He clearly turned to his right and then bigger guy gave him elbow. Thats lame. If he bitch slapped him or even elbowed him instantly i would understand...but this? Not for me. Especially after i seen clips of Rampage pressing randoms which just looked at him, on multiple occasions...He clearly starts moving into him. Trying to humiliate people on camera he deserves what he got. He got off easy even.
So if someone tells your mom 'I'm going to slap the shit out of you and make a clip out of you' while having a video camera in her face you wouldn't take it as a threat either right?He clearly turned to his right and then bigger guy gave him elbow. Thats lame. If he bitch slapped him or even elbowed him instantly i would understand...but this? Not for me. Especially after i seen clips of Rampage pressing randoms which just looked at him, on multiple occasions...