Zazen said: Oh so Western activism slop just means not sexy enough lol. That's really what I was confused about. The word just has no meaning anymore. For some it's the sight of a black character, for others not big enough tits. Anyway I still stand by my point that things are not nearly as bad as a certain community makes them out to be. In the list I typed out the females in those games aren't ugly. They just aren't gooner type stuff lol. Expedition 33 had an attractive cast but they weren't appealing to the same type of audience that gacha games go for.

I could have been more clear, but in this particular case yes, only talking female character appearances lol, from western Tripe A.I can't speak for all the games you mentioned, but Expedition 33 has very attractive female characters, just beautiful aesthetics all around. They are more of a double A studio, but generally being called Indie from what I've seen. KCD2 is a Czech studio, so I lump them with the East (Euro) though I guess they can be considered a central Euro teamWhile I always applaud gooner bait, like Marvel Rivals, Stellar Blade and Asian Gacha's, it doesn't have to be egregious, and I'd prefer not to be overall. It's not needed at all really, like Ghost of Tsushima, but some eye pleasing characters are always welcome.I haven't played Ghost of Yotei yet (have to wait for the PC release), but I'm sure it's not much better than GOT. There's maybe one somewhat attractive female in that game. It didn't hamper the experience, as I love GOT, but it was very noticeable/very modern western. I hear they improved in that area thankfully, outside the protagonist.