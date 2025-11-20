Multiplat Tides of Annihilation

Official Website

"London lies in ruin, torn apart by an abrupt invasion from another realm. As Gwendolyn, the city's last surviving inhabitant, you will face off against otherworldly foes as she navigates a world where reality and fantasy intertwine, unravelling the mysteries binding this shattered existence." - IMDb

2026 release





 
Arthurian lore meshed with modern-ish London, with Jennifer English leading the charge, and no western activism slop detected... It has my attention!

The east strikes again.
 
I don't understand this talking point yet I see it everywhere on the internet. Kingdom Come II, Expedition 33, Silksong 2, Hades 2, Split Fiction, Ghost of Yotei, Cronos New Dawn, Blue Prince, Doom The Dark Ages, Shinobi Art of Vengeance, Absolum, etc. All Western games that have received high praise and many of them contending for GOTY and yet not one of them are considered woke.

I feel like we've reached a point where people just copy and paste popular memes or comments online without properly analyzing things. Sorry if I come across as rude this particular statement just gets under my skin a lot because as someone who plays a lot of games and also gets irritated from time to time with wokeness I can assure you that well over 95 percent of what I played this year isn't woke at all.

East and West both offer unique experiences. While Asia is dominating in the action game space I'd argue that West has a much strong Indie scene. I'm glad both are around and don't think it's healthy to pit the two regions against each other.
 
I'm excited for it but the new trailer didn't do much for me. It's so on rails to the point that it looks like you aren't even playing it..... still excited but a bit less so now.
 
Yes, I'm regurgitating/pasting other people's opinions. Ugly female depictions in western games is not a thing I can see for myself.

I'm not pitting any demographic against another, there are plenty of great games out there in any region, but it's pretty clear lots of eastern developers are filling a void left open by western triple A studios.
 
Oh so Western activism slop just means not sexy enough lol. That's really what I was confused about. The word just has no meaning anymore. For some it's the sight of a black character, for others not big enough tits. Anyway I still stand by my point that things are not nearly as bad as a certain community makes them out to be. In the list I typed out the females in those games aren't ugly. They just aren't gooner type stuff lol. Expedition 33 had an attractive cast but they weren't appealing to the same type of audience that gacha games go for.
 
I could have been more clear, but in this particular case yes, only talking female character appearances lol, from western Tripe A.

I can't speak for all the games you mentioned, but Expedition 33 has very attractive female characters, just beautiful aesthetics all around. They are more of a double A studio, but generally being called Indie from what I've seen. KCD2 is a Czech studio, so I lump them with the East (Euro) though I guess they can be considered a central Euro team

While I always applaud gooner bait, like Marvel Rivals, Stellar Blade and Asian Gacha's, it doesn't have to be egregious, and I'd prefer not to be overall. It's not needed at all really, like Ghost of Tsushima, but some eye pleasing characters are always welcome.

I haven't played Ghost of Yotei yet (have to wait for the PC release), but I'm sure it's not much better than GOT. There's maybe one somewhat attractive female in that game. It didn't hamper the experience, as I love GOT, but it was very noticeable/very modern western. I hear they improved in that area thankfully, outside the protagonist.
 
