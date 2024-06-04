Rhood
A hacking group called ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility for stealing Ticketmaster data on 560 million customers. The 1.3-terabyte trove allegedly includes personal information on Ticketmaster users such as names, credit card numbers, emails, home addresses and phone numbers. The hackers offered to sell the stolen Ticketmaster data for $500,000, as first reported by Hackread and Australia’s CyberDaily.
Ticketmaster Hacked: Customer Data Stolen and Shopped on Dark Web by ‘Criminal Threat Actor,’ Live Nation Discloses
Live Nation confirmed hackers had stolen Ticketmaster data -- reportedly with info on 560 million customers -- and attempted to sell it the online.
