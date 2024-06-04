Crime Ticketmaster gets Hacked; personal data for millions gets compromised

A hacking group called ShinyHunters has claimed responsibility for stealing Ticketmaster data on 560 million customers. The 1.3-terabyte trove allegedly includes personal information on Ticketmaster users such as names, credit card numbers, emails, home addresses and phone numbers. The hackers offered to sell the stolen Ticketmaster data for $500,000, as first reported by Hackread and Australia’s CyberDaily.

variety.com

Ticketmaster Hacked: Customer Data Stolen and Shopped on Dark Web by ‘Criminal Threat Actor,’ Live Nation Discloses

Live Nation confirmed hackers had stolen Ticketmaster data -- reportedly with info on 560 million customers -- and attempted to sell it the online.
I'd get in touch (ASAP, like Now!) with Any credit card or paying account used previously.

ID identity theft WILL happen, if it hasn't already.

If we are lucky enough, all of the Americans who flew over to Europe to catch the Taylor Swift Tour are stuck there.

Europe, it’s okay you can keep them.
 
Ticketmaster should just buy that data back, and that hacker group should charge Ticketmaster a 50% service fee on top of that $500k ransom
 
Do the hackers have a monopoly on the Ticketmaster customer information?
 
