Update: June 9, 2022

THUNDERBOLTS Live-Action Movie Officially in the Works at Marvel Studios with Jake Schreier Directing

YEwyZkGprjtcxFJrFvpAyn.jpg


Marvel Studios’ villains are getting a jolt, with the super villain team the Thunderbolts getting their own film.Filmmaker Jake Schreier, who has directed films such as Robot & Frank and episodes of TV series such as Jim Carrey’s Kidding, Dave and Minx, has landed the job to direct Thunderbolts, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Marvel veteran Eric Pearson is penning the script, after working with the studio on Black Widow and Thor: Ragnarok. Deadline first reported the news.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts are a team of supervillains who debuted in The Incredible Hulk No. 449, and created by writer Mark Bagley and artist Kurt Busiek. They are akin to DC’s Suicide Squad as that in some versions the team works under government supervision.

Speculation that Marvel could set up the Thunderbolts dates back to 2019, when studio boss Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con that Daniel Bruhl would return as the villain Zemo for Disney+’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the comics, Zemo was the founding member of the team, which has led by figures such as Hawkeye as well.

Marvel has introduced a number of other villains who could make up the roster, though no stars are said to be attached to Thunderbolts. Villains who feel like a fit for the big screen Thunderbolts include Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena Bolova (Florence Pugh) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who in both Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Widow pulls the strings behind the scenes in a way suggesting she could oversee a team of villains.

Marvel is preparing to debut Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters and just launched Ms. Marvel on Disney+. The studio has a full slate over the next few years, and will debut more at D23 in September, Disney confirmed Thursday.

Schreier recently filmed the Netflix and A24 series Beef, which stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. Pearson’s credits also include Godzilla vs. Kong and TV’s Agent Carter.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/m...olts-movie-director-jake-schreier-1235162533/
 
So Zemo , US Agent, Yelena, Abomination, maybe fake taskmaster, and Sharon Carter. Pretty bleh roster im sure I'm missing some options, the should not do kingpin or Echo as members imo. Of course they could introduce new people but too many people means half the movie is going to be an introduction.

Also if sticking with thunderbolts name do they bring in Sam elliot for the lols, recast, or just say it was his idea before he died?
 
milliniar said:
So Zemo , US Agent, Yelena, Abomination, maybe fake taskmaster, and Sharon Carter. Pretty bleh roster im sure I'm missing some options, the should not do kingpin or Echo as members imo. Of course they could introduce new people but too many people means half the movie is going to be an introduction.

Also if sticking with thunderbolts name do they bring in Sam elliot for the lols, recast, or just say it was his idea before he died?
Back in 2019, twitter account Roger Wardell, who leaked some stuff about Endgame in 2018 wrote that Zemo, Ghost, General Ross, Justin Hammer and Abomination will be in Thunderbolts.
He also wrote that it’s planned as trilogy. And if you decides to look at that exact tweet, be careful since he mentioned who is gonna be a villain.
 
Feniamin said:
Back in 2019, twitter account Roger Wardell, who leaked some stuff about Endgame in 2018 wrote that Zemo, Ghost, General Ross, Justin Hammer and Abomination will be in Thunderbolts.
He also wrote that it’s planned as trilogy. And if you decides to look at that exact tweet, be careful since he mentioned who is gonna be a villain.
Forgot Justin could be alive still, as other leaks indicate he is likely alive. And completely forgot about ghost.
 
Any hope for this Thunderbolts film? I know very little about that stable, but I enjoy a good comic book team movie.
 
ufcfan4 said:
Any hope for this Thunderbolts film? I know very little about that stable, but I enjoy a good comic book team movie.
It could be cool but the writing has just been so bad.

I would enjoy a team of:

US Agent
Abomination
Ghost
Yelena Black Widow
Bullseye(From S3 of Daredevil)

Lots of good dynamics at play with that roster. Some heavy hitters but mostly a grounded team.
 
Rob Battisti said:
It could be cool but the writing has just been so bad.

I would enjoy a team of:

US Agent
Abomination
Ghost
Yelena Black Widow
Bullseye(From S3 of Daredevil)

Lots of good dynamics at play with that roster. Some heavy hitters but mostly a grounded team.
So what kind of team is that? If that’s bad guys posing as heroes then I think only Bullseye can be counted as bad/villain. If that’s some kind of antiheroes team, then why is Bullseye is with them?
 
Feniamin said:
So what kind of team is that? If that’s bad guys posing as heroes then I think only Bullseye can be counted as bad/villain. If that’s some kind of antiheroes team, then why is Bullseye is with them?
That’s what makes it interesting.

I don’t like the pure “anti-heroes” team only.

Dex was a former FBI agent and as far as anyone knows, he could very well be presented as totally sane and good. It’s good to have one wildcard on the team. His full heel turn could easily be covered up.

Id view that team as mostly street level with a little tech and one sledgehammer. All have government connection aside from Ghost if I would remember correctly. So, in essence — it’s a black ops team.

Though, I haven’t put much thought into it and broke down my thoughts on the MCU in another way without considering The Thunderbolts.
 
@ufcfan4 just an minor edit: originally, and I had forgotten this, the Thunderbolts were not under the control of the government, they were actually the Masters of Evil in disguise.
 
ufcfan4 said:
Any hope for this Thunderbolts film? I know very little about that stable, but I enjoy a good comic book team movie.
On paper, I'm not that excited about the Thunderbolts film because I have pre-conceived expectations of what I want in a Thunderbolts movie or TV series since I am a fan of the original comic book concept (bad guys in disguise) and the Norman Osborn-led run and clearly the MCU won't be adapting it properly. Instead we are getting a MCU version of Thunderbolts with Zemo, USAgent, Yelena and probably Bucky, Taskmaster, Abomination and others.

But the good thing about me is that if the final product is good, I will like it also. I'm a huge X-Men comic book fan and didn't like some of the casting news and didn't like how they did not follow the historical sequence that I wanted them to faithfully adapt. From a rigid comic book standpoint, Fox has bastardized the X-Men stories but I still ended up loving X2, First Class, Days of Future Past and Logan.

So with the Thunderbolts, I'm not excited about it now. But as always, when the first trailer drops and see how it looks like, I might change my mind.
 
