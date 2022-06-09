ufcfan4 said: Any hope for this Thunderbolts film? I know very little about that stable, but I enjoy a good comic book team movie. Click to expand...

On paper, I'm not that excited about the Thunderbolts film because I have pre-conceived expectations of what I want in a Thunderbolts movie or TV series since I am a fan of the original comic book concept (bad guys in disguise) and the Norman Osborn-led run and clearly the MCU won't be adapting it properly. Instead we are getting a MCU version of Thunderbolts with Zemo, USAgent, Yelena and probably Bucky, Taskmaster, Abomination and others.But the good thing about me is that if the final product is good, I will like it also. I'm a huge X-Men comic book fan and didn't like some of the casting news and didn't like how they did not follow the historical sequence that I wanted them to faithfully adapt. From a rigid comic book standpoint, Fox has bastardized the X-Men stories but I still ended up loving X2, First Class, Days of Future Past and Logan.So with the Thunderbolts, I'm not excited about it now. But as always, when the first trailer drops and see how it looks like, I might change my mind.