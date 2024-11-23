  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Thug Nasty has a message for Elon

elon-musk-gfy.gif
 
this flat earth shit is totally a psyop to make people who question the government look like idiots

like, they say something valid, people start paying attention and then from nowhere, "the earth is flat" fuck you lol

we're losing the battle, so many things to worry about it, and these mf with this talk

please, someone send this to my boy Bryce

https://youtu.be/8hZl3arO7SY
 
HoiceNJuicy said:
You're not going to fool this country boy!

Click to expand...

Let them idiots fight. They deserve this hilarious mess. Hell, sign up kid rock for a cabinet position, would be fitting and chefs kiss for this idiocracy themed office.
 
Elon should fly him into orbit. They can put it on youtube.
 
Copper Burner said:
It's a fallen world brother. Satan is the father of lies.

Don't be so sure of yourself. There are plenty of questions that cannot be answered, which is why there are still flat earth vs globe earth arguments right now.
Click to expand...
Not a flat earther by any means, but there is a lot of mystery out there. I try to keep an open mind. The earth is round at least.
 
JBJisGOAT14 said:
Let them idiots fight. They deserve this hilarious mess. Hell, sign up kid rock for a cabinet position, would be fitting and chefs kiss for this idiocracy themed office.
Click to expand...
All of you mentally ill liberals are in for a long rough road ahead!
 
His mind might actually be broken.
At least my worst threads came from drinking.
 
Ladder Master said:
The curve is really just good CGI. LOL





Click to expand...


this is absolute retard ignorance, you cannot take the curvature out of a camera lens. over long distances it will curve everything.

if these were true images you would be able to zoom in and see an upside down building hanging off the earth.

don't believe their lies
 
Bryce is an absolute idiot...but at the same time, you almost have to respect his insane level of determination to be ignorant.

<mma4>

Fuck it, I'm rolling with Bryce and Jesus.

giphy.gif
 
A lot of people out there so dumb that they have to change facts (because they don't understand them) to feel smart. Also a huge amount of arrogance that seems to come with that. I don't understand science, so science is wrong, I am smarter than science.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,004
Messages
56,554,739
Members
175,281
Latest member
ListenChris

Share this page

Back
Top