Media Throwback to when Rockhold was on Millionaire Matchmaker "Do you swallow or spit girl?"

I'm sorry girl. I think my beer was laced with CTE.

luke-rockhold_1wbnywff9ic2f1tdblsx0aylr2.jpg
 
Last edited:
blaseblase said:
Was Luke a socially awkward weirdo from birth or is it because he was good looking and women gave him attention regardless so he never had to pick up social skills?
Click to expand...
I think you nailed it. add in that he's rich and famous and surrounded by people kissing his ass all day long. but both of your points are spot on correct
 
Common AF for anyone to throw that question out.

Here's a follow up.
 
Last edited:
blaseblase said:
On a first date? That's just self sabotage.
Click to expand...
First thought from vid? He's all up close on her pretty butt, date obviously going great, and he'd likely have found the answer pretty soon if he wasn't such a dick.

C'mon Luke, Grow The F Up.​
 
lukes first name is actually lucifer. it probably explains why he is so awkward lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,064
Messages
55,464,745
Members
174,785
Latest member
JoyceOuthw

Share this page

Back
Top