Rewatch Throwback to Matt Hughes last great win : choking a BJJ black belt, Ricardo Almeida, unconscious

Almeida is a former MW fighter who had great wins (Kazuo Misaki, Nate Marquadt, Ryo Chonan -Hello Anderson-, Matt Brown..) and was looking BIG at WW. He looked bigger than Hughes in this fight.

He started off outstriking Matt, mixing leg kicks, high kicks, with good combinations.

Then he got caught with a great hook and strangled unconscious. Just like that ladies and gentlement. Fun fact, he was a BJJ student of Renzo Gracie, who was previously beaten by Matt Hughes.
 
It was a great win and interesting factoid TS pointed out.

Matt really took that Gracie clan and pounded them behind the barn.
 
That's why they called Matt Hughes the "Gracie Killer"
 
Insane win by Hughes. Equivalent of putting out any top contender today.


P.S.
I can't believe 2010 was 15 years ago.
Time flies...
<{hughesimpress}>
 
Yeah I remember that. Almeida was kinda hyped and I never gave Hughes a chance. Cool win
 
