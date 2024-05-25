



Almeida is a former MW fighter who had great wins (Kazuo Misaki, Nate Marquadt, Ryo Chonan -Hello Anderson-, Matt Brown..) and was looking BIG at WW. He looked bigger than Hughes in this fight.



He started off outstriking Matt, mixing leg kicks, high kicks, with good combinations.



Then he got caught with a great hook and strangled unconscious. Just like that ladies and gentlement. Fun fact, he was a BJJ student of Renzo Gracie, who was previously beaten by Matt Hughes.