Media Throwback to Dana wholesome admiration of Faber's confidence

Fengxian

Fengxian

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 8, 2023
Messages
457
Reaction score
5,540
This is such a wholesome video that just got into my timeline sherbros. Dana White praising Fabers ultimate masculine confidence.

Almost bring tears to my eyes seeing how wholesome this video is.




I wished we also see Dana's reaction to TJ's showing his confidence at the airport. TJ hitting pads in the airport is almost as cool as me meeting BJ Penn at the airport one time.

 
Maybe slightly unrelated.

Faber offered his back while giving zero fucks to just about every BJJ blackbelt he ever faced & submitted most of them.

That kind of confidence,,, more than shit talk,,, but actually demonstrated in the fight is memorable.
 
Lawrence said:
Maybe slightly unrelated.

Faber offered his back while giving zero fucks to just about every BJJ blackbelt he ever faced & submitted most of them.

That kind of confidence,,, more than shit talk,,, but actually demonstrated in the fight is memorable.
Click to expand...
Never forget his fight where he broke both his hands, so he could only throw elbows standing. I think that's was WEC. Don't remember the opponent, but Booty-Chin was no joke.
 
JakePaulMMA said:
Never forget his fight where he broke both his hands, so he could only throw elbows standing. I think that's was WEC. Don't remember the opponent, but Booty-Chin was no joke.
Click to expand...
How he lost the title to MTB, if I recall.
5Cd1.gif

I remember having a laugh at this silly elbow at the time, not knowing he was throwing all he could
 
Some might disagree, but I feel if it wasn't for Faber, the lightweight divisions wouldn't have been as popular or maybe still gaining traction. I really think wanting Faber and Aldo was the reason why the UFC absorbed WEC.

Does that make Faber the Ronda Rousey of the smaller divisions? That sounds mean, but I think Faber was one of my favorite fighters.
 
Dr. Rose said:
Some might disagree, but I feel if it wasn't for Faber, the lightweight divisions wouldn't have been as popular or maybe still gaining traction. I really think wanting Faber and Aldo was the reason why the UFC absorbed WEC.

Does that make Faber the Ronda Rousey of the smaller divisions? That sounds mean, but I think Faber was one of my favorite fighters.
Click to expand...

Faber was the face of WEC. He absolutely carried the promotion for a while and proved that guys smaller than 155 could be stars. The guy had a massive impact on the sport, which doesn't get recognized enough. Faber and then Aldo were essentially proof of concept that the smaller divisions were viable for the UFC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,046
Messages
55,187,278
Members
174,660
Latest member
WinnieGrim

Share this page

Back
Top