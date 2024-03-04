Fengxian
This is such a wholesome video that just got into my timeline sherbros. Dana White praising Fabers ultimate masculine confidence.
Almost bring tears to my eyes seeing how wholesome this video is.
I wished we also see Dana's reaction to TJ's showing his confidence at the airport. TJ hitting pads in the airport is almost as cool as me meeting BJ Penn at the airport one time.
