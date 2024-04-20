Hey this is the first entry in a thing I thought I'd try called throwback thoughts, where we revisit old matchups that were either deemed controversial or just provoke discussion in one way or another.In this fight between former ufc champion Andrei Arlovski and rising heavyweight Roy Nelson, Iron Chinned Roy Nelson sees a setback in his career when he was KO's by the hard hitting Andrei Arlovski in the second round.However, after the fight was stopped, Nelson immediately got up and started protesting the stoppage, and before that, there was a rather controversial stand up where Nelson had Arlovski on his back and appeared to be advancing position when he was stood up. Arlovski had never been submitted up until that point and he's only been submitted like three times in his whole career, and all those came far after his prime ended. So I'm doubtful Nelson would have been able to pull it off, but it was still a bad standup. I also think the stoppage was perfectly fair, Nelson got clobbered and rolled over on his back. He toppled over as bad as anyone, but seemed to be at least somewhat coherent immediately afterwards, sort of like when Weili protested the stoppage against Rose. If the ref hadn't stopped the fight there, Arlovski would have just jumped on him on the ground and kept smashing him, imo.What are your thoughts?Video: