Media Throwback Thoughts, Arlovski vs Nelson: Was Nelson Out? How Impactful Was That Standup?

Hey this is the first entry in a thing I thought I'd try called throwback thoughts, where we revisit old matchups that were either deemed controversial or just provoke discussion in one way or another.

In this fight between former ufc champion Andrei Arlovski and rising heavyweight Roy Nelson, Iron Chinned Roy Nelson sees a setback in his career when he was KO's by the hard hitting Andrei Arlovski in the second round.

However, after the fight was stopped, Nelson immediately got up and started protesting the stoppage, and before that, there was a rather controversial stand up where Nelson had Arlovski on his back and appeared to be advancing position when he was stood up. Arlovski had never been submitted up until that point and he's only been submitted like three times in his whole career, and all those came far after his prime ended. So I'm doubtful Nelson would have been able to pull it off, but it was still a bad standup. I also think the stoppage was perfectly fair, Nelson got clobbered and rolled over on his back. He toppled over as bad as anyone, but seemed to be at least somewhat coherent immediately afterwards, sort of like when Weili protested the stoppage against Rose. If the ref hadn't stopped the fight there, Arlovski would have just jumped on him on the ground and kept smashing him, imo.

What are your thoughts?

Video:
Arlovski vs Nelson

 
If you have a video of the fight you could post it. I remember the fight but not the details… It could very well be that Arlovski rocked Nelson bad abd stoppage was premature. Then again it looked more like a flash KO and the fight should be stopped. I dunno lol

Spath said:
If you have a video of the fight you could post it. I remember the fight but not the details… It could very well be that Arlovski rocked Nelson bad abd stoppage was premature. Then again it looked more like a flash KO and the fight should be stopped. I dunno lol

i did. it's at the bottom.
 
I remember watching it live and going bananas that arlovski got the ko. Big arlovski fan here. However, if I'm being honest with myself. It was a early stoppage
 
If you look up "glass-cannon" in the dictionary you'll see a photo of Arlovski.
 
Garbage stand up. One of the worst I've seen outside of 2 or 3 during Rumble-Belfort (those UFC Brazil fights had some suspect reffing).

Roy was actively working and attempted a couple of subs. I remember watching that fight and being surprised to see Roy take it to the ground so early. He usually wanted to brawl with everyone and didn't turn into fat, D1 middle-aged wrestler until much later in his career. Arlovski and Kimbo were the only 2 fights in his prime that I remember him wanting to grapple in.
 
djacobox372 said:
If you look up "glass-cannon" in the dictionary you'll see a photo of Arlovski.
It's tricky. The kind of guy who gets bullrushed by a tire salesman and dies, but who later takes everything Rumble Johnson can throw, has his jaw broken in half right down the chin, and fights to a decision. No one has stranger eras of his career than Andrei.
 
And goes 6-1 in the UFC in his 40s...while his 19-year old self gets KO'd by Datsik. Very odd career indeed. He also has a huge number of freaks, sociopaths and sad story/deceased fighters on his resume. Besides Datsik and Brett "don't stand next to me in the urinal" Rogers, there's Travis Fulton, Aaron Brink, Rumble, Justin Eilers to name a few.
 
The stand up was absolutely bullshit but the was done for after the knockdown. Roy is tough as nails and would have continued but would have taken some unnecessary damage.
 
mkt said:
And goes 6-1 in the UFC in his 40s...while his 19-year old self gets KO'd by Datsik. Very odd career indeed. He also has a huge number of freaks, sociopaths and sad story/deceased fighters on his resume. Besides Datsik and Brett "don't stand next to me in the urinal" Rogers, there's Travis Fulton, Aaron Brink, Rumble, Justin Eilers to name a few.
Seriously, a documentary on Arlovski's career is overdue. Just the list of opponents you mentioned would give it some drama. Then leaving the UFC while still ranked in the top 5, becoming something of a journeyman and taking fights from whomever wanted to give him one, and returning to the UFC years later and coming within probably a win of a titleshot. Rocky-ish vibes.
 
Kyojiro Kagenuma said:
The controversial standup occurs at 2:40 in the video.

Roy had a Kimura grip at 2:37 and he was in side control. I don't think there is any argument whatsoever that this was a bullshit standup.

He had dominant position, had (arguably attempted/worked towards setting up) a submission attempt and was actively striking, having delivered solid knees maybe 2-3 seconds before the ref intervened.




OP here is the video if you want to embed:




(you should be able to copy it from my post and it should embed automatically when you paste it.)
Spath said:
If you have a video of the fight you could post it. I remember the fight but not the details… It could very well be that Arlovski rocked Nelson bad abd stoppage was premature. Then again it looked more like a flash KO and the fight should be stopped. I dunno lol

<28>
Video:


ROBOCOP said:
I remember watching it live and going bananas that arlovski got the ko. Big arlovski fan here. However, if I'm being honest with myself. It was a early stoppage
This is what I call "Winner by KNOCKDOWN!!" an annoying phenomenon that we see too often in MMA.

If the guy is in fact KOed then 1-2 followup shots will simply seal the deal, but unless the fighter is stiff unconscious without any question (Gaethje @300), then he should receive some sort of opportunity to defend himself on the ground.
 
Watching now.

Announcer 1: “And here’s Roy finding a use for that belly now”.

Mauro: “Definitely redefines the term well rounded”.

😂 😂 😂

I think the ref should have let Roy work a bit more. He was working on an arm lock from side and firing some knees, but I agree that Andre wasn’t in any real danger. I also noted that the ref seperated them while Roy had Andre against the fence. It’s possible that with a different ref, Roy could have had some more top time and things would have played out different. Roy also landed a good shot in round 2 and rocked Andre. But, Roy was clearly gassed out in round 2.

The stoppage was fine imo. Roy fell hard and rolled towards the fence on his belly. Then the ref stopped it and he rolled back flat on his back. He looked pretty rocked.

I’ll also add that Andre was landing some nice leg kicks in this fight.
 
That standup was egregious. Roy was in side control. He wasn't stalling.
 
