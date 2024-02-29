Media Throwback: Robert Whittaker takes delight in destroying Darren Till's knees

svmr_db

svmr_db

Silver Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
13,644
Reaction score
48,912


e6e9f8cf-981c-4a78-a71f-e675ab6f7f29.jpg
 
JoeRowe said:
Rob couldn't even finish Till lol. His technique is pretty but he's a point-fighter extraordinaire.
Click to expand...


Got dropped early and resorted to his typical leg spam and ugly wrestling offense.


Dudes making himself unlikeable with his complacency to do the bare minimum while taking more damage than his opponents every fight.


darren-till-robert-whittaker.gif
 
The only round till definitively won was the first. Rob clearly won 3 rounds. Round 4 was close.
 
Love this video. Pretty sure this is the one where he basically says tough shit if you don't like the rules, and he wishes they allowed knees to downed opponents.
 
VinceArch said:
What the fuck is up with all the criticism of Whittaker lately?
Click to expand...
It appears people are up in arms about his point fighting style.

His fight vs Costa was anything but point fighting, he came forward with aggression landing hard shots. Sherdog is so dumb sometimes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Substance Abuse
Robert Whittaker, Scared to Death of...
5 6 7
Replies
124
Views
4K
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,778
Messages
55,166,557
Members
174,651
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top