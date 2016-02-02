Throwback: Mark Hunt almost landing an armbar on Ben Rothwell

4.gif


I know both men almost died of exhaustion, but i was entertained.

Who takes rematch?
 
4.gif


I know both men almost died of exhaustion, but i was entertained.

Who takes rematch?
Ugh, lord no. That was a horrible display.

At least not at an elevation over 500' and fight would need to be scheduled for a max of two rounds.
 
I have to admit i felt pretty meh bout this fight at first but looking back at it it's pretty impressive that Mark Hunt of all folk nearly pulled off an armbar over Ben Rothwell
 
That was a fun fight just because of all the heckling from disgruntled patrons at the bar. Don't know what they were thinking having that fight at elevation.
 
Think hunt Ko's Ben if they fought again.
 
Mike Kyle tried to armbar Werdum and it was hysterical
 
The birth of ADCC Hunt. Still can't believe they thought it was a good idea to have that fight in Denver
 
Hunt ko's Ben. Going punch for punch with Mark Hunt isn't smart.
 
Man... Who was it that accidently caught a guy in an omaplata a while back but didn't know what to do with it? Was it Ben? Joe was screaming at the guy "put pressure on the shoulder... PUT PRESSURE ON THE SHOULDER!!".
 
Hunt ko's Ben. Going punch for punch with Mark Hunt isn't smart.
I don't know about that. Hunt did a walk-off KO on Rothwell in the first fight, but Ben didn't even drop let alone get KO'd. His chin is solid.
 
That was a fun fight. Total slopfest after the first round, but really fun.
 
If you guys wanna see what true, unmitigated exhaustion looks like, Ben Rothwell at altitude with a wrestling-heavy gameplan against a chubby Samoan delivers the goods. It was a fun fight too. Rothwell at one point honestly looked like he was gonna hurl he was so exhausted. Pressed forward like a zombie, but not one of the fast ones like you saw in Dawn of the Dead; we're talking Resident Evil-level footwork, Joe.
 
