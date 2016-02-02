Throwback: Mark Hunt almost landing an armbar on Ben Rothwell

If you guys wanna see what true, unmitigated exhaustion looks like, Ben Rothwell at altitude with a wrestling-heavy gameplan against a chubby Samoan delivers the goods. It was a fun fight too. Rothwell at one point honestly looked like he was gonna hurl he was so exhausted. Pressed forward like a zombie, but not one of the fast ones like you saw in Dawn of the Dead; we're talking Resident Evil-level footwork, Joe.