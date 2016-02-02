Throwback: Mark Hunt almost landing an armbar on Ben Rothwell

I know both men almost died of exhaustion, but i was entertained.
Who takes rematch?
Hunt ko's Ben. Going punch for punch with Mark Hunt isn't smart.
Agreed.If there's anybody right now that could, I think it would be Big Ben.
I don't know about that. Hunt did a walk-off KO on Rothwell in the first fight, but Ben didn't even drop let alone get KO'd. His chin is solid.
Rothwell at one point honestly looked like he was gonna hurl he was so exhausted.