Throw back to when Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor Mcgregor at UFC 257

Davidjacksonjones
Archbishop of Church of Saint Jones
@Black
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2023
- Messages
- 6,525
- Reaction score
- 39,403
As we all know, there is a huge card this weekend. What better way to get hyped up than to watch some of Poirier's greatest moments.
What was your reaction when this fight happened live? I was pretty shocked. I knew Poirier was elite and a badass, but we never saw Conor knocked out before so it was pretty unreal. Good times. Poirier bless
What was your reaction when this fight happened live? I was pretty shocked. I knew Poirier was elite and a badass, but we never saw Conor knocked out before so it was pretty unreal. Good times. Poirier bless