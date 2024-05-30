Throw back to when Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor Mcgregor at UFC 257

Davidjacksonjones

Davidjacksonjones

Archbishop of Church of Saint Jones
@Black
Joined
Jan 23, 2023
Messages
6,525
Reaction score
39,403
As we all know, there is a huge card this weekend. What better way to get hyped up than to watch some of Poirier's greatest moments.

What was your reaction when this fight happened live? I was pretty shocked. I knew Poirier was elite and a badass, but we never saw Conor knocked out before so it was pretty unreal. Good times. Poirier bless
 
Conor would’ve been KO’d multiple times if he didn’t mentally quit and panic wrestle and become NCAA Conor. If you watch closely to Dustin/Conor 2 you’ll see Conor try go for a TD but gets clipped and KTFO lol, good riddance.
 
BigOlJeet said:
Conor would’ve been KO’d multiple times if he didn’t mentally quit and panic wrestle and become NCAA Conor. If you watch closely to Dustin/Conor 2 you’ll see Conor try go for a TD but gets clipped and KTFO lol, good riddance.
Click to expand...
We probably would have seen him ktfo again in the 3rd Poirier fight had he no broken his leg.
Its been a while since I watched it but I recall Poirier beating him on the ground near the cage or something
 
8s7r6o.jpg
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
As we all know, there is a huge card this weekend. What better way to get hyped up than to watch some of Poirier's greatest moments.

What was your reaction when this fight happened live? I was pretty shocked. I knew Poirier was elite and a badass, but we never saw Conor knocked out before so it was pretty unreal. Good times. Poirier bless
Click to expand...

You probably started watching MMA around the time you joined? There was nothing shocking about a fighter, who's last time doing anything impressive had occured over 5 years before, getting knocked out after looking sluggish and weak.
 
BigOlJeet said:
Conor would’ve been KO’d multiple times if he didn’t mentally quit and panic wrestle and become NCAA Conor. If you watch closely to Dustin/Conor 2 you’ll see Conor try go for a TD but gets clipped and KTFO lol, good riddance.
Click to expand...

That's cool.

Conor would basically have lost by KO, had he not lost by submission.Which leads to the conclusion that Conor lost by submission as well as KO.

Double loss.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
As we all know, there is a huge card this weekend. What better way to get hyped up than to watch some of Poirier's greatest moments.

What was your reaction when this fight happened live? I was pretty shocked. I knew Poirier was elite and a badass, but we never saw Conor knocked out before so it was pretty unreal. Good times. Poirier bless
Click to expand...

that was Bold mcgregor, he was older then than he is now.
the current version is more versatile and prone to damage, with more power and perhaps questionable durability
 
Greyscale said:
You probably started watching MMA around the time you joined? There was nothing shocking about a fighter, who's last time doing anything impressive had occured over 5 years before, getting knocked out after looking sluggish and weak.
Click to expand...
I watched MMA before my join date. But yeah you are right about Conor not being impressive for years, and also Dustin is a hard hitter too. I guess its because Conor had never been knocked out before since he started his career, which was over a decade, that was probably what surprised me
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
I watched MMA before my join date. But yeah you are right about Conor not being impressive for years, and also Dustin is a hard hitter too. I guess its because Conor had never been knocked out before since he started his career, which was over a decade, that was probably what surprised me
Click to expand...
Well, yeah, you couldn't really tell if it would happen it that fight, or in the next, but it was long in the making. Also, he was TKOd in kinda-boxing match so it's not like he was immune to damage or fatigue.
 
Greyscale said:
Well, yeah, you couldn't really tell if it would happen it that fight, or in the next, but it was long in the making. Also, he was TKOd in kinda-boxing match so it's not like he was immune to damage or fatigue.
Click to expand...
Can’t have it both ways, in that case Conor fanboys can’t say he KTFO Dustin in their first fight, as he was still conscious. Much like Conor was in the 2nd, but ref saved his life.
 
I remember him saying it was because his leg gave up...

Poirier knocked the fuck out of him. I just wish the ref let him go a little longer.
 
Not entirely related but I like when people say the third fight was a fluke despite Conrat whipping full power leg kicks with no setup. He was just asking for his leg to snap.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,198
Messages
55,611,030
Members
174,854
Latest member
evolution team

Share this page

Back
Top