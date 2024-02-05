Rewatch Throw back to Silva teaching Marquardt how to wrestle and ground n pound

Superman Elbow

Superman Elbow

Marquardt was in top control and trying to land strikes so many times and couldn't do anything, Silva hit a switch, which is wrestling 101, and then taught him how to pick his shots with ground and pound and finished nate with only about 5 punches landing. Classic Anderson Silva making it look easy.

I liked seeing him experimenting with that arm triangle from bottom seeing if he could get the sweep from there. Also it looks like he was continuing experimenting with his style of up kicks and triangles that started with lutter and ended with sonnen. I always loved rewatching his fights and seeing the little things in them that make him different than anyone else. I still think he is not just the most creative striker of all time but the most creative fighter. The upkick of okami, the upward elbow on fryklund, ending irving with a strike off a caught kick, vitor's front kick, and all the other the little things you wouldn't notice in this fight and all the others.


 
Anderson's striking accuracy and especially GnP accuracy is insane. Vastly underrated.
I remember there used to be a stat about his GnP accuracy which was something crazy like 80%, I'm not sure if this is still around.

It was on the old UFC page before the ugly redesign and probably before a few of his last fightts.
 
Its strange looking back at this and seeing how small Marquardt looks in there with Silva. He was always jacked but the difference in frame size is super obvious.

Nate would beat guys who didn't belong but come up short against anyone elite (Anderson, Leites, Sonnen, Okami)

His big wins in that run were Kampmann and Maia, both would move down to welterweight. So would Marquardt.
 
Even when he’s on his back he’s completely calm and seemingly in control. Lands heavy shots off his back too
 
He was a true sniper! Certainly made his ground and pound count. That killer instinct was something different, too!

Thanks for posting TS. Hadn’t rewatched that one in years, just the finish. Silva fighte were magical.
 
Anderson back when he took other fighters seriously and wasnt clowning around was an absolute beast
 
Big Silva fan here. This was a really impressive win even though I did not remember that super premature standup.
 
BS standup by the referee.
But yeah, Silva was a truly unique talent
 
That two piece he hit on Vitor after dropping him; the accuracy of the knee on Chael when his back was against the cage; the precision of his precise striking against Okami on the ground to provoke the stoppage are all great examples of this. As is the OP. Anderson truly was a sniper with his strikes when his reflexes and speed were still with him.
 
Silva had a large frame but was never a "heavy" MW. He had fought at WW the year before the Marquardt fight, actually.

MW back then was full of blown up WWs: Marquard, Okami, Maia, Coté, Kampmann, Palhares, etc, etc
Misaki, Woodley and Palhares were great wins too, at different points in his career. Regardless of the division in which they took place, they were all around same size in fight night whcih is what matters at the end of the day
 
The most skilled fighter of all time imo
 
To be fair, Nate had some other good wins
  • Misaki X 2 (Misaki would go on to beat Hendo a couple of years after Nate beat him...well go 1-1 wih Hendo)
  • Palhares (granted it was an odd fight, but Palhares was a very scary knee-breaking beast at the time)
  • Woodley (Nate's best win considering Woodley would become the UFC champ and not get KO'd or even finished again until 8 years later)
If Anderson hadn't come to the UFC, I think Nate was on course to fight Rich Franklin for the MW title. That would've been a good fight.
 
Not to mention the absolute clowning of Forrest (who had pretty recent wins over Rampage and Shogun and was still a Top LHW) and that reverse elbow KO of Tony Fryklund...like something out of a movie fight scene.
 
That Fryklund elbow is my single favorite MMA strike of all time. The ridiculousness of it is only enhanced by the fact that Silva said he tried it because he saw it in a movie. Mind blowing, lol.
 
Rich would have punked Nate. Marquardt was a mental midget. He couldn't put it together when it mattered. Dude would have watched Rich punch him in the face like a statue for 25 minutes.
 
Yeah, Nate had all kinds of time on top and couldn't really inflict much damage. Anderson only needed about five seconds to thread the needle and find that dome to make him turtle up.
 
