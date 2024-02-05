Marquardt was in top control and trying to land strikes so many times and couldn't do anything, Silva hit a switch, which is wrestling 101, and then taught him how to pick his shots with ground and pound and finished nate with only about 5 punches landing. Classic Anderson Silva making it look easy.



I liked seeing him experimenting with that arm triangle from bottom seeing if he could get the sweep from there. Also it looks like he was continuing experimenting with his style of up kicks and triangles that started with lutter and ended with sonnen. I always loved rewatching his fights and seeing the little things in them that make him different than anyone else. I still think he is not just the most creative striker of all time but the most creative fighter. The upkick of okami, the upward elbow on fryklund, ending irving with a strike off a caught kick, vitor's front kick, and all the other the little things you wouldn't notice in this fight and all the others.





