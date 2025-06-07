Throw back: the rise of British mma in the early 2000's

On the international scene, I mean.

I know Bisping was thought to have led the charge, and in his own way he did.



But this was a real breakthrough moment for British and western European mma.



Video maker produced this shortly after.

As a younger athlete coming up (and from that area), these successes really inspired the hell out of me. Mostly cause the likes of Daley used what we had in western Europe at the time (boxing, thai boxing, and athleticism), to really make an impact on the international scene.

Watching this is nostalgic for me at least.
 
Genghis Con that video maker, he was based in Miami. He did that youtube series for Masvidal.

Just curious how these three fighters cropped up on his radar?

Were they making significant waves in the US at the point as well?
 
Aldo fought twice in the UK during that time. He was probably flown in to lose, but it backfired as he won.
 
