Kardashians
☆ sitting on the moon ☽
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 23, 2015
- Messages
- 16,458
- Reaction score
- 5,637
Hey huns, I was curious if anybody else out there is big on thrifting, antiquing, hitting up estate sales and yard sales, anything really where you nab something second hand for a cool price~
Tell me about your sweet finds and include pics if you got ‘em!
This was my find of the day x
(And yes that is a hole in my couch. Recently put there by Malibu Bunny).
Tell me about your sweet finds and include pics if you got ‘em!
This was my find of the day x
(And yes that is a hole in my couch. Recently put there by Malibu Bunny).