Crime Three years ago, today, George Floyd was murdered and the country changed.

Well, it has been three years. Three years since the world changed due to a pandemic and in the midst of that, a black male criminal named George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer while other cops watched and only one tried to verbally intervene.

Because of this incident, the country changed forever. World wide protests occurred. Thousands of “mostly peaceful” protests occurred for the remainder of the year, blm became a global juggernaut, Defund The Police was born, critical race theory gained momentum, systematic racism was all the rage, white fragility was rampant, black women became the stars of the show, the country became hyper-sensitive to police, who became the most hated profession in America, Portland had over 100 straight days of riots, a portion of Seattle was overtaken, cities began to “reimagine policing,” progressive district attorneys took root and the bail system heavily shifted, and the country began a steep decline into accepting lawlessness that has lasted until present.

This was a huge watershed event. What do y’all think, have things gotten better, or worse?

personally, I think they have gotten much, much worse. I think there is more division and hate between the races, politics have gotten uglier than ever, and there is a feeling of constant unease in the country. Police are completely disrespected to never before seen levels, murders have gone up, especially in the black community as crime has gone up in many areas with looting evolving into blatant smash and grabs and shoplifting on epic scales because prosecutors are either afraid to prosecute or refuse to prosecute black criminals-leading to the most recent Floyd incident, Jordan Neely, where a citizen decided to take matters into his own hands. Criminals have become victims and their actions are excused-hell, murals and statues of a man that once held a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach have been erected in several cities.





 
Has it been that long? Wow.



For the Cops
 
More changes include limiting of no knock warrants (breonna Taylor even though they 100% knocked, but why let the truth ruin an agenda), some places outlawing pretextual traffic stops or even non-felony traffic stops altogether, calls for unarmed traffic units, calls to disarm our police in some areas(fucking insane), the fight to get rid of qualified immunity(because getting ten million dollars from the city is not enough-they want that cop’s ford f 150), and the push to enact the george floyd policing act
 
Meh... This incident and Obama inflaming it is what primed the Floyd situatoin to explode

obama_13_tw.png
 
