Suspect dead and 'numerous' officers wounded in Charlotte shooting: Live updates The US Marshals were conducting an investigation when the gunfire started

Three US Marshals were killed during a fierce shootout with suspects in Charlotte, North Carolina, that left a further eight law enforcement officers wounded.The incident erupted after members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) attempted to serve a warrant on an individual for possession of firearm by a convicted felon at a residence near Galway Drive. When the officers approached the individual they were met with gunfire, police chief Johnny Jennings said.Officers had returned gunfire and struck the victim, who was later pronounced deceased in the front yard of the residents. As they approached the individual they were met with additional gunfire from inside of the residence, which the officers returned. There were two additional people inside the home in east Charlotte. Police have since taken them into custody. The active situation ended around 5 pm local time.“Tragically there were three members of the US Marshals Task Force who were pronounced deceased,” Сhief Jennings told a press conference on Monday.The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, a branch of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, is made up of more than 70 federal, state and local agencies and has 11 fully operational offices, according to the US Marshals website.Three of the injured officers are in stable condition while one is in critical condition, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters on Monday evening.