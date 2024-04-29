Crime Three US Marshals dead and eight LEOs injured in Charlotte, NC Shooting. One suspect dead and two arrested.

Suspect dead and ‘numerous’ officers wounded in Charlotte shooting: Live updates

The US Marshals were conducting an investigation when the gunfire started
cc6469e51e2e41e9a08bb2bd442ccb44.jpg


Three US Marshals were killed during a fierce shootout with suspects in Charlotte, North Carolina, that left a further eight law enforcement officers wounded.

The incident erupted after members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) attempted to serve a warrant on an individual for possession of firearm by a convicted felon at a residence near Galway Drive. When the officers approached the individual they were met with gunfire, police chief Johnny Jennings said.

CMPD-Johnny-Jenkins-named-police-chief-2020.jpg


Officers had returned gunfire and struck the victim, who was later pronounced deceased in the front yard of the residents. As they approached the individual they were met with additional gunfire from inside of the residence, which the officers returned. There were two additional people inside the home in east Charlotte. Police have since taken them into custody. The active situation ended around 5 pm local time.

“Tragically there were three members of the US Marshals Task Force who were pronounced deceased,” Сhief Jennings told a press conference on Monday.

The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, a branch of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, is made up of more than 70 federal, state and local agencies and has 11 fully operational offices, according to the US Marshals website.

Three of the injured officers are in stable condition while one is in critical condition, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters on Monday evening.
 
Dang, last headline I saw was one dead, sucks to see more. RIP. It says suspect dead, but doesn’t mention the fate of those that opened fire after the original suspect was dead. Hope they all faced/face switch justice
 
Absolutely awful. Even if you aren't law enforcement biggest fan, these sort of attacks are insane. My heart goes out to their loved ones and their friends. Completely senseless violence resulting in their lives being lost. The POS that did this deserves endless suffering if there is an after life.
 
Interested to find out more about this. You'd think anyone else would try to escape or surrender after seeing their buddy get blasted in the yard.
 
I guess I have to remind everyone that this is not a place to post negative over all feelings about the victims of crimes, regardless of if they are law enforcement or not.
 
I might of misread, but isn’t it even more than one POS? Like at least one person died and officers then went in, only to be further shot at. Pretty crazy. Was thinking of making a thread on it earlier but figured hickey or you would merge it into another thread cause of twitter posts.

Seeing this unfold throughout the day with viral posts was pretty interesting, further details very warranted.

But to circle back, the story is like out of an action movie, hopefully more details come out
 
I generally try not to jump to conclusions early in an event like this. I've seen early details come out that have been wrong so often in other stories. If there were more than one shooter, my feeling about the after life extend to include those individuals as well. Stuff like this is awful and the officers just doing their jobs did not deserve to have their lives taken.
 
Damn, that sucks.

I cannot understand, at all, the motivation to have a shoot out like that. You are never, ever winning.

Rest in Peace to those lives needlessly lost, which in this instance is all except for one.
 
Make sure you tell that to @KOPPE who likes putting laughing or like reacts to officers dying but somehow evades cards or a ban.
 
