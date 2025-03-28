Social Three prominent Yale professors departing US to take up positions at University of Toronto

Interesting to see some of the shifts occurring.

Three prominent Yale professors depart for Canadian university, citing Trump fears

History department power couple Timothy Snyder and Marci Shore and philosophy professor Jason Stanley will begin teaching at the University of Toronto’s renowned Munk School in fall 2025.
Three prominent critics of President Donald Trump are leaving Yale’s faculty — and the United States — amid attacks on higher education to take up positions at the University of Toronto in fall 2025.

Philosophy professor Jason Stanley announced this week that he will leave Yale, while history professors Timothy Snyder and Marci Shore, who are married, decided to leave around the November elections. The three professors will work at Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

Stanley wrote to the Daily Nous that his decision to leave was “entirely because of the political climate in the United States.” On Wednesday, he told the Guardian that he chose to move after seeing how Columbia University handled political attacks from Trump....“When I saw Columbia completely capitulate, and I saw this vocabulary of, well, we’re going to work behind the scenes because we’re not going to get targeted — that whole way of thinking presupposes that some universities will get targeted, and you don’t want to be one of those universities, and that’s just a losing strategy,” Stanley told the Guardian. “I just became very worried because I didn’t see a strong enough reaction in other universities to side with Columbia,” he added.

Shore wrote that the Munk School had long attempted to recruit her and Snyder and that the couple had seriously considered the offers “for the past two years.” Shore wrote that the couple decided to take the positions after the November 2024 elections. However, a spokesperson for Snyder told Inside Higher Ed that Snyder’s decision was made before the elections, was largely personal and came amid “difficult family matters.” The spokesperson also said that he had “no desire” to leave the United States.

Shore wrote that her and Snyder’s children were factors in the couple’s decision.

Asked whether she believes other professors might be encouraged to leave the United States, Shore wrote that she believes many of her colleagues will consider relocating due to the current political climate, which she deemed an “American descent into fascism.”

“I don’t feel confident that American universities will manage to mobilize to protect either their students or their faculty,” Shore said.
 
I would be fine with this if they were in Victoria College teaching gender studies, but I feel bad for the philosophy and history kids who will have to take their passion with a healthy side helping of politics.
 
Must be a slow news day. Who cares? Oh, no. Some people got new jobs! I'm sure they've been replaced already.
 
Yeah, I should have kept it simple for the room temperature IQs and just posted about the stock market tanking with the Dow sliding 700 points.

What does this have to do with anything being said here?
 
Philosophy and History...
History can be learned from Wikipedia and the like

Philosophy is so important, that the only thing you can do with a degree in philosophy is teach philosophy.

America will never recover, and Canada is significantly better now with these three juggernauts.
 
