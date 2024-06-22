  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Three people killed, 10 wounded in Arkansas supermarket shooting

June 21 (Reuters) - A shooter opened fire at an Arkansas supermarket on Friday, killing three civilians and wounding 10 other people, including two police officers, Arkansas State Police said.

The suspect was also wounded in a shootout with police, Arkansas State Police Director Mike Hagar told reporters.
The shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery in Fordyce, a town of 3,200 people about 70 miles (112 km) south of Little Rock.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that 11 innocent civilians were shot, and three of those are deceased. Two law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire. The suspect was also shot and taken into custody," Hagar said. He did not explain the circumstances of the shooting or take questions.

YJXHXOK3YRO7ZGPSLTSHYFBWRE.jpg

The wounded police officers and the suspect were expected to survive, he said.
Civilian injuries ranged from non-life-threatening to extremely critical, he said.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on social media platform X that she was briefed on the incident.

"I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific incident," she said.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/tw...l-wounded-shooting-arkansas-media-2024-06-21/
 
Back when shootings like these weren't usual, the 2nd amendment was always questioned. Now, they just shrug shoulders.

Cant they just hire and put cop in every corner of the city?
 
People laugh at putting armed guards in schools or supermarkets but it’s actually the most viable and immediate action and solution to this issue.

Even if “gun control” wasn’t political poison for the majority of federal and state legislators and there was a chance a sweeping challenge to the second amendment came from the legislation. It’s clear no such thing will ever become law and beat court challenges in the foreseeable future.

Thats not even getting into the logistical and constitutional futility of a national gun grab.

So what’s the gun grabbers plan for the next, I don’t know, 60 years for them to capture the judiciary enough to overhaul the constitution?

Their demands to throw out the constitution every time there is a shooting is even more empty than the often mocked “thoughts and prayers”. The difference is that the immediate politicization makes them seem less empathetic compared to the “thoughts and prayers” crowd

So putting armed security in schools should actually enjoy near universal support. Private companies such as supermarkets would be wise to do the same but it should be pretty much mandated in schools

I don’t care how it looks. Dead kids looks worse than armed security.

The people whose first instinct is to push an unconstitutional gun grab are the people that view these things as political opportunities and don’t mind seeing more of them.
 

Panicked Arkansas grocery store shoppers hid in freezer and ran for cover amid shooting that killed 3 and wounded 10​


By Taylor Galgano and Dalia Faheid, CNN

Families were shopping at a local grocery store in a small Arkansas town on Friday when the sound of gunfire reverberated through the store, sending them running for cover or huddling in a freezer.

Katrina Doherty – who had been shopping for dinner with her 18-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son – said she first thought she heard the sound of something falling but then saw glass shatter and someone drop to the ground. That’s when she knew shots were being fired.

Outside, David Rodriguez was pulling into a gas station when he heard “pops” that he initially thought were fireworks. He then noticed the grocery store’s front windows were broken – as if they had been “shot open” by gunfire, Rodriguez said.

Panicked shoppers then started running away as gunshots were fired rapidly, Rodriguez said.

A man had opened fire at the Mad Butcher in Fordyce, killing three people and wounding 10 others. Law enforcement responded around 11:30 a.m. and exchanged gunfire with the “lone suspect,” according to Arkansas State Police.

Cellphone video captured a man in the parking lot aiming a long gun and firing in multiple directions.
ap24173759926539.jpg

law enforcement officer works the scene of the grocery store shooting on Friday.

Colin Murphey/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/AP
Not finding an escape route, Doherty and others in the store hurriedly hid in a freezer. Doherty’s daughter and son, who were in a different aisle, reunited with their mother in the back of the store and followed two store workers into the freezer. The 39-year-old mother said she heard about nine or ten rounds before making it into the icy shelter.

“We ran in there really fast. We still heard gunshots keep going off,” Doherty said. “It was like slow motion. My daughter was like ‘Mama, pinch me, this can’t be real.’ And I was like, ’Baby, it’s real.’”

From outside, Rodriguez heard sirens and watched as ambulances and police arrived at the scene.

Doherty couldn’t hear what was happening outside, and when they tried to call 9-1-1, there was no service. The group stayed inside, enduring the freezing cold in “panic mode,” with some praying and others crying, she recalled.

Her son started to cry, “but we finally got him calmed down because I didn’t want the shooter to hear.”
images

“We were just sitting there and praying. I was in panic mode. My son about froze to death. We tried to get him quiet, but he was saying he wanted his daddy. It felt like we were in there forever,” Doherty said. “We were in there maybe 15 minutes. I was asking the Lord to protect over everybody. I was just praying. The other lady, she was praying. She was crying.”

At one point, one of the workers opened the freezer door, and saw someone dead right outside of it, Doherty said. The door remained shut until one of the store workers heard police outside, and they were then escorted out of the store, Doherty said.

Once she was out of the store, Doherty reunited with her 15-year-old twin daughters who were waiting outside in the car during the shooting and ducked down when they heard the gunshots.

Shirley Kay Taylor, 63, was one of the three dead, her daughter Angela Atchley told CNN on Saturday.

Atchley says her mother, who loved her family and kids, “was the hardest working woman I know” and a “great person.”

“We are completely lost,” Atchley said.

The country has seen a spate of shootings in the past few weeks, with 21 mass shootings recorded by the Gun Violence Archive since last Friday. Shootings permeated a Michigan splash pad, a Texas Juneteenth celebration and a Massachusetts car meetup, among other locations.

They are among at least 234 mass shootings have taken place in the United States in 2024, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, which, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, excluding the shooter.

The aftermath of the shooting​


76f08d2628811f8f1601e0dc893dd1a1.jpg

Matthew Gill, the meat manager at the Mad Butcher, told CNN a man came into the store with a shotgun and ended up in a shootout with police.

Two police officers were wounded in the gunfire. The suspected shooter, identified by authorities as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, was also wounded and taken into custody.

Posey, a resident of New Edinburg, is expected to be charged with three counts of capital murder, with additional charges pending, according to an Arkansas State Police news release. He is set to appear in court on Monday, according to Dallas County prosecutor Eric Marks.

The injuries to the officers and the suspect are not considered life-threatening, according to Mike Hagar, the secretary of public safety and director of Arkansas State Police. He noted the “situation is secured … contained. There are no active threats to the community.”

“The remaining civilian injuries range from non-life threatening to extremely critical,” he said.

Posey was “treated for non-life-threatening injuries after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement, released to ASP custody, and transported to the Ouachita County Detention Center,” ASP said in the release. It is unclear if Posey has retained legal counsel at this point.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement on X said she had been briefed on the “tragic shooting” in Fordyce and is in “constant contact” with state police at the scene. Fordyce, a small city in southeast Dallas County, had a population of just 3,396 in 2020.

Fordyce City Council Member Roderick Rogers told CNN affiliate KATV that he was on the phone with someone in the store when the shooting took place. “Man, it was bad,” Rogers said.

The council member said that he spoke with survivors of the shooting who “are traumatized.”

“We are trying to get some counseling and everything set up at the moment,” he added.

CNN’s Zoe Sottile and Justin Lear contributed to this report.

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/06/22/us/fordyce-arkansas-grocery-store-shooting-saturday/index.html
 
if only there was something america could do to get rid of guns...

i wonder what that would be...
 
Suspect identified.

SUSPECTED SHOOTER NAMED IN FORDYCE GROCERY STORE SHOOTING - Arkansas Department of Public Safety

June 21, 2024 FORDYCE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) has named the suspected shooter in today’s Fordyce grocery store shooting as Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg. Posey will be charged with three counts of Capital Murder. Additional charges are pending. He was treated for...
www.dps.arkansas.gov www.dps.arkansas.gov

FORDYCE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) has named the suspected shooter in today’s Fordyce grocery store shooting as Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg.

Posey will be charged with three counts of Capital Murder. Additional charges are pending. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement, released to ASP custody, and transported to the Ouachita County Detention Center.

ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting that occurred on Friday, June 21, 2024, at approximately 11:38 a.m. at the Mad Butcher grocery store.

Fourteen people were injured from gunfire, including 11 civilians – three of whom were fatally wounded. Two of the 14 were law enforcement officers whose injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The civilian victims’ injuries range from non-life threatening to extremely critical.

1719102157760.jpeg
 
I agree in principle, but that still has the problem of relying on people, meaning there will always be a degree of potential error, such as being a bad shot, getting confused, being a pussy bitch etc

A more reliable and proper long term solution would be automatic gun turrets. They could be interconnected in a way that would remove the risk of target misidentification, which also makes it impossible for perps to try and escape in the chaos. That way we can have BOTH more Dead shooters and more gun freedom.
 
We should get gun grafts on the body. Mounted turret on the back is cool too.
 
Maybe we could promote the second ammendment more , embrace it and stop trying to pass unconstitutional laws...maybe in a few years time we can cultivate a culture of always fight back and these losers will just kill themselves at home. Be armed , be trained be prepared to defend your community and always fight back.
 
You don't think we embrace the second amendment? You fuckin kidding me? When will adding more guns to the equation make things more safe? When is that tipping point? How many hundreds of millions more guns would it take?

The problem is, that many of these people don't give a shit if they live or die. They have access to guns that can kill a lot of people very quickly because of our embrace of the second amendment. The threat of death from more people with guns isn't going to make these types of people "kill themselves at home".

I'm sure plenty of others will though, adding 22,000 or so that do every year.
 
Yep completely agree
People need positive influences, which law enforcement and the powers that be just aren't providing

Remember 2a is for the people not those in charge, we need to break the cycle of dependence

People are already making prototypes, I'm hoping this is the beginning of change

sentry-turret.gif
 
