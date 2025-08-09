  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Three people injured in shooting at New York City’s Times Square

NYPD say shooting took place after verbal dispute and one person is being held in custody

Clea Skopeliti

Three people have been injured in a shooting at New York City’s Times Square after a 17-year-old opened fire, the New York police department has said.

Police said they were questioning one person who is being held in custody, but that no charges have been pressed yet.

The shooting took place early on Saturday morning at about 1.20am on West 44th Street and 7th Avenue, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Three people were injured: an 18-year-old woman, who was grazed in the neck; a 19-year-old man, who was shot in his right foot; and a 65-year-old man, who was shot in the left leg. All three were taken to Bellevue hospital and are in a stable condition, the spokesperson said.

There had been a verbal dispute between the shooter and one of the victims, according to the police. The firearm used in the shooting was recovered.

Video on social media showed people fleeing from the scene, and police surrounding a vehicle and attending to the wounded lying on the ground.

The shooting at the New York tourist spot took place amid a significant decrease in gun crime in the city.

During the first seven months of 2025, the lowest number of shooting incidents in the city of 8.4 million people occurred since its records on gun crime began, according to the New York police commissioner, Jessica S Tisch. The city recorded 412 shooting incidents between January and July 2025.

In fact, through 3 August, the city had registered a 23% drop in shootings when compared with the same period in the previous year.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news...ed-in-shooting-at-new-york-citys-times-square
 
Fake news. This is impossible. First, you have someone with a gun in nyc and they are forbidden, especially in time square. And he’s 17 and not legally old enough to own a gun. And it’s way past curfew-again, this isn’t real.
 
The youth of today are lost. Little 17 year old hoodrats thinking they’re G’s when they’re just bastard children.

Bastard children growing up without father figures, in single-parent households. Religion and family values all but ousted. No respect, no discipline, no ambition, no future.
 
Fake news. This is impossible. First, you have someone with a gun in nyc and they are forbidden, especially in time square. And he’s 17 and not legally old enough to own a gun. And it’s way past curfew-again, this isn’t real.
If NYC had stricter gun laws, this would not have happened.
 
If NYC had stricter gun laws, this would not have happened.
Well that cant be true since every country with stricter gun laws have the same amount of shootings as the US.
 
