Crime Three Million Smart Toothbrushes Used in DDos Attack in Europe

Orgasmo

Orgasmo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Dec 13, 2013
Messages
12,920
Reaction score
5,030
Why do you need your toothbrush to have connectivity and "smart" function? Everything that is not network hardened by firewall/anti-malware is basically sitting ducks to be hijacked. Just because you can connect something to the internet, doesn't mean you should.

According to a recent report published by the Aargauer Zeitung (h/t Golem.de), around three million smart toothbrushes have been infected by hackers and enslaved into botnets. The source report says this sizable army of connected dental cleansing tools was used in a DDoS attack on a Swiss company’s website. The firm’s site collapsed under the strain of the attack, reportedly resulting in the loss of millions of Euros of business.

In this particular case, the toothbrush botnet was thought to have been vulnerable due to its Java-based OS. No particular toothbrush brand was mentioned in the source report. Normally, the toothbrushes would have used their connectivity for tracking and improving user oral hygiene habits, but after a malware infection, these toothbrushes were press-ganged into a botnet.

“Every device that is connected to the Internet is a potential target – or can be misused for an attack,” Züger told the Swiss newspaper. The security expert also explained that every connected device was being continually probed for vulnerabilities by hackers, so there is a real arms race between device software/firmware makers and cyber criminals. Fortinet recently connected an ‘unprotected’ PC to the internet and found it took only 20 minutes before it became malware-ridden.
Click to expand...
 
“The source report says this sizable army of connected dental cleansing tools was used in a DDoS attack on a Swiss company’s website.” An army of hacked toothbrushes. That’s hilarious.
 
The cavity creeps DDoS'd Switzerland?

Tom's Hardware said:
The source report says this sizable army of connected dental cleansing tools was used in a DDoS attack on a Swiss company’s website. The firm’s site collapsed under the strain of the attack, reportedly resulting in the loss of millions of Euros of business.
Click to expand...

A single DDoS on a single website caused millions in losses? I'm calling doubt on that one.
 
Who in the hell needs to connect their toothbrush to the internet? Same thing goes for refrigerators, light bulbs, and washing machines.

Pretty soon we are going to have underwear with wifi built into it to tell us when to wash it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PEB
Economy The five richest people in the world seen their net worth increase by 14 million an hour since 2020.
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
Eric Silva 2.0
E
LeonardoBjj
International Press freedom concerns as India editors’ body charged over Manipur report
Replies
2
Views
333
Islam Imamate
Islam Imamate

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,917
Messages
55,035,765
Members
174,562
Latest member
homelander661

Share this page

Back
Top