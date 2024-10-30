Three Lions try to cross to river without asking the boss first.

Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 28,114
- Reaction score
- 10,575
Yeah that fucker moved like a speed boat
there’s a reason they kill more humans than any other animal.I wonder how many people throughout history didn't know what they were capable of and saw them and dismissed them as 'just some big goofy looking cows' then entered the water...
What's wild is that Hippos don't fucking swim they just bulldoze the fucking water to get out of their way.