Three Lions try to cross to river without asking the boss first.

Sobek said:
I wonder how many people throughout history didn't know what they were capable of and saw them and dismissed them as 'just some big goofy looking cows' then entered the water...
there’s a reason they kill more humans than any other animal.
 
I heard that hippos are very dangerous. And, as seen in the video above, very fast swimmers as well. My parents went to a trip to africa many years ago. They went to a trip with a boat on some river. Suddenly their guide said "they saw us let's go" and they got the f out of that river. There were a bunch of hippos there.

Also, props to that lion for managing to escape certain death..
 
