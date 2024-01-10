Television Three Body Problem - Netflix - Premieres March 21st 2024

Good trailer. Loved the book. Idk if they can pull it off but looks like they sure as hell are going to try.

I’d don’t mind they changed the lead character to a female. Doesn’t really make a difference but I do think she needs to have a family.
 
This looks like I'm gonna wanna binge watch. Any idea if they'll drop the whole thing at once ala Narcos?
 
Iron Mang said:
Here is the official trailer for Three Body Problem on Netflix. I'm in because I read the novels, but moreso Eiza Gonzalez ❤️

I'm cautiously optimistic about this. It's interesting they are playing up the mass suicide in a horror angle. That was creepy when I read it. I also wonder how true they'll stay to the book, as I've seen some scenes in there that were not in the first book. I hope they don't steer away from the cultural Revolution backstory as that's critical to the motives.

I recently read the whole trilogy so it's still fresh in my mind. I feel the first one is the weakest and the most boring entry. I hope this show is a success and the second and third book get made. I can't wait to see the water droplet in action with a big Hollywood production budget

Here's a fan made video of the battle
 
Yeah it should be interesting and a bit different with a western view/angle on the story. The trailer looks really good though, so my expectations are already a bit high. lol!

That fan made scene was awesome. Played out exactly as I pictured when reading!
 
I've read the first 2 books.
Great sci-fi literature.
But I don't read much sci-fi, to be honest.

Not sure what to say about the trailer, I was hoping to see only Chinese people and a white blonde American named Evans... or what his name was.

EDIT: China already has some TV series




But Mike Evans isn't blonde.
Those bastards!
At least the others are Chinese.
 
First book was cool, hope the show turns out OK.
 
Looks cool, I have no idea what the show is about from that trailer. It looks like the matrix with aliens maybe? Sounds cool but netflix has a terrible track record right now.
 
In a nutshell, it's alien contact kept secret, division of humans on Earth for and against the aliens, war, and the end of the universe as we know it.
 
That sounds cool, hopefully they stick the landing. Thanks for the summary.
 
I hope so. If the first season is a success, then we will get to see the story span timeframes hundreds of years apart, as well as some very cool future living concepts.
 
I think they have 30 episodes (40-ish mins each) for Book 1 alone. The CGI is hit or miss, but the casting is fantastic. Pacing is very spotty though, and they added some exposition, very unneeded.

All of them were free on their Tencent Youtube channel at 1080p, but It looks like they only have the first two up now, and the rest behind a paywall.

I was doing the audiobooks, and only listened to Book 1. They switched up the narrator, so it was jarring going onto book 2. I'll get to it eventually.
 
Exactly the same. It’s been 6 months so now I think I can do the audiobook since I don’t really remember the narrator as much.

Shame as they were good!
 
