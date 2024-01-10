Iron Mang said:



Here is the official trailer for Three Body Problem on Netflix. I'm in because I read the novels, but moreso Eiza Gonzalez Click to expand...

Spoiler

I'm cautiously optimistic about this. It's interesting they are playing up the mass suicide in a horror angle. That was creepy when I read it. I also wonder how true they'll stay to the book, as I've seen some scenes in there that were not in the first book. I hope they don't steer away from the cultural Revolution backstory as that's critical to the motives.I recently read the whole trilogy so it's still fresh in my mind. I feel the first one is the weakest and the most boring entry. I hope this show is a success and the second and third book get made. I can't wait to see the water droplet in action with a big Hollywood production budgetHere's a fan made video of the battle