Here is the official trailer for Three Body Problem on Netflix. I'm in because I read the novels, but moreso Eiza Gonzalez
I'm cautiously optimistic about this. It's interesting they are playing up the mass suicide in a horror angle. That was creepy when I read it. I also wonder how true they'll stay to the book, as I've seen some scenes in there that were not in the first book. I hope they don't steer away from the cultural Revolution backstory as that's critical to the motives.
I recently read the whole trilogy so it's still fresh in my mind. I feel the first one is the weakest and the most boring entry. I hope this show is a success and the second and third book get made. I can't wait to see the water droplet in action with a big Hollywood production budget
Here's a fan made video of the battle
Brought to you by the guys who fucked Game of Thrones into the dirt. Hard pass.
The good news is the book series is complete so they don't have to write their own terrible fan fiction. Hopefully it's like the first 4 seasons of GoT.
Brought to you by the guys who fucked Game of Thrones into the dirt. Hard pass.
Looks cool, I have no idea what the show is about from that trailer. It looks like the matrix with aliens maybe? Sounds cool but netflix has a terrible track record right now.
Looks cool, I have no idea what the show is about from that trailer. It looks like the matrix with aliens maybe? Sounds cool but netflix has a terrible track record right now.
That sounds cool, hopefully they stick the landing. Thanks for the summary.In a nutshell, it's alien contact kept secret, division of humans on Earth for and against the aliens, war, and the end of the universe as we know it.
That sounds cool, hopefully they stick the landing. Thanks for the summary.
LMAO it is. I just saw on KTLA news that netflix is making that VR Headset. You cant make this shit up lol.Looks like a high budget ad for VR headsets.
LMAO it is. I just saw on KTLA news that netflix is making that VR Headset. You cant make this shit up lol.
I've read the first 2 books.
Great sci-fi literature.
But I don't read much sci-fi, to be honest.
Not sure what to say about the trailer, I was hoping to see only Chinese people and a white blonde American named Evans... or what his name was.
EDIT: China already has some TV series
Those bastards!
At least the others are Chinese.
Exactly the same. It’s been 6 months so now I think I can do the audiobook since I don’t really remember the narrator as much.I think they have 30 episodes (40-ish mins each) for Book 1 alone. The CGI is hit or miss, but the casting is fantastic. Pacing is very spotty though, and they added some exposition, very unneeded.
All of them were free on their Tencent Youtube channel at 1080p, but It looks like they only have the first two up now, and the rest behind a paywall.
I was doing the audiobooks, and only listened to Book 1. They switched up the narrator, so it was jarring going onto book 2. I'll get to it eventually.